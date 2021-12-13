 CWA Capital Partners advises Fast Eddie's Express Car Wash in sale
Carwash News

CWA Capital Partners advises Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash in sale

 

on

NEW YORK — CWA Capital Partners, a mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately owned carwash businesses, announced the sale of its client, Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash, according to a press release.

Fast Eddie’s is a Maine-based carwash brand with two locations in Augusta and Brunswick.

The two-location wash was sold to an undisclosed buyer.

Ed Goff, owner of Fast Eddie’s, commented, “Harry and Colin from CWA have been great to deal with and made the transaction a very smooth process from beginning to end.”

“The carwash industry throughout the country is so fortunate to have such wonderful owners. Anytime we are able to advise one in the successful sale of the businesses they have worked so very hard to build — it’s a true pleasure,” commented Harry Caruso of CWA Capital Partners.

CWA Capital Partners, led by Founder and Principal Harry Caruso and assisted by Managing Director Colin May, provided sell side advisory services to Fast Eddie’s on the transaction. 

