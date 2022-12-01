 Take 5 Car Wash opens six renovated sites, partners with Nationwide Children’s Hospital - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash News

Take 5 Car Wash opens six renovated sites, partners with Nationwide Children’s Hospital

 

on

CLEVELAND — Take 5 Car Wash® announced the grand openings of six newly converted locations in Northeast Ohio, all of which are officially open to customers starting Dec. 1, stated a press release.

Click Here to Read More
These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash® and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas. 

In celebration of its grand openings, all six renovated Take 5 Car Wash locations are offering free carwashes on Dec. 1-5.

The retailer is also hosting a fundraiser for Columbus-based Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which is committed to best outcomes and health equity for all children, ensuring every child has access to the best care regardless of their ability to pay.

Customers receiving their free carwash will have the chance to make donations to support the nonprofit through Take 5 Car Wash’s touchscreen kiosks and cash donation boxes. 

The Take 5 Car Wash newly converted sites are completely updated with new equipment and formulas, including a ceramic shield formula with UV protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and a new tire shine formula.

Complimentary Pro5 Detail Centers are also included at all sites, which have high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All® Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner and microfiber towels.

“Our Pro5 promise to customers from start to finish truly separates us from other washes in the area. There is a major difference in the services and products we are providing to our customers compared to others,” said Brandon Cook, Take 5 Car Wash regional director of operations. “The transition to Take 5 is exciting because we are growing our network and becoming an even more convenient go-to for Ohio communities.”

In addition to receiving free carwashes, customers at Northeast Ohio grand opening sites will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Driven Brand Car Wash locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased before Dec. 5, and $9.99 for the first month if purchased between Dec. 6-31.

Ohio Take 5 Car Wash sites celebrating grand openings are open for business starting today, Dec. 1, at the following locations: 

  • 27330 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122
  • 8581 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087
  • 4573 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224
  • 14755 Snow Rd., Brook Park, OH 44142
  • 39060 Colorado Ave., Avon, OH 44011
  • 1244 Center Rd., Avon, OH 44011

For more information about Take 5 Car Wash, visit: https://www.take5carwash.com/.

