 Take 5 Car Wash joins Take 5 Oil Change for children’s hospital fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Throughout the entire month of September, Take 5 Car Wash will offer six prizes of a year of free carwashes.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 Car Wash Joins Take 5 Oil Change for 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Take 5 Car Wash and Take 5 Oil Change announced in a press release that they have come together to make a lasting impact on the lives of children in need.

Take 5’s 18th Annual Children’s Hospital Fundraiser has already seen remarkable success, the company said, with Take 5 Oil Change raising over $600,000 for children’s hospitals across the nation since launching the campaign in early July.

Now, marking a significant milestone, Take 5 Car Wash will unite with its counterpart, driving the cause forward starting Sept. 1. 

Last year, Take 5 Oil Change demonstrated its commitment to local communities by raising an astounding $1.1 million for children’s hospitals, the company reported.

Together, Take 5 Car Wash and Take 5 Oil Change have set a goal to surpass last year’s total funds raised.

The funds collected will be distributed locally to ensure that each hospital receives the support it needs to provide the best possible care for its young patients.

“Last year, we witnessed the incredible generosity of our customers and the difference it made for children’s hospitals,” said Mo Khalid, president and EVP, Take 5 Oil Change. “This year, with Take 5 Car Wash by our side, we are confident that we can surpass our previous achievements and provide much-needed support to these hospitals. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of children and their families.”

For those who want to take part in the fundraiser and have a chance at a fantastic reward, Take 5 has a couple of special offers.

Through Sept. 16, everyone who donates $3 or more at a Take 5 Oil Change location will be entered into a drawing for a free oil change, with one winner per location.

Throughout the entire month of September, Take 5 Car Wash will offer six prizes of a year of free carwashes.

Anyone who donates $5 or more or purchases a carwash through the dedicated fundraiser webpage will be entered for a chance to win one of the year-long Take 5 Unlimited membership prizes.

Additionally, a portion of all carwash sales made through the fundraiser webpage, along with a portion of proceeds from Pro5 and Pro5 Plus washes and memberships bought on-site, will be donated to children’s hospitals local to the customers’ communities.

Every donation, no matter how small, will contribute to the overall goal and help provide critical resources to children’s hospitals nationwide.

To donate or purchase a carwash with a portion of proceeds benefitting the fundraiser, please visit: https://go.take5.com/suds.

