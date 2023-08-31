 CYBER Express Wash closes on new supercenter location in Midtown

CYBER Express Wash closes on new supercenter in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Customers can vacuum their vehicles, wash their mats and more from the comfort of the fully indoor heated facilities.

By PCD Staff

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — CYBER Express Wash, a new car wash experience in partnership with Chugach Alaska Corporation, announced in a press release the company has secured an additional Anchorage location at Denali and Calais for a carwash supercenter, featuring indoor vacuum stations and full-service detailing.CYBER’s new midtown property includes 35,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the-art indoor, climate-controlled design promising complete indoor wash and detail services year-round, according to the release.

“Alaskans understand the unique fears of having car doors frozen shut or having to vacuum in frigid temperatures; we’re eliminating these concerns altogether and taking it one step further –– consumers can now fully vacuum their vehicles, wash their mats and more from the comfort of our fully indoor heated facilities,” says Paul Horstkoetter, co-founder of CYBER Express Wash.

CYBER’s Supercenter will be the first of its kind in the state, according to the release, and conveniently located in the heart of Anchorage.

On average, CYBER’s Supercenter promises an output of 350 exterior carwashes per hour, with up to 60 fully detailed vehicles (interior and exterior) each hour.

Average wait times for wash and full-service detail clock in at under 15 minutes, with an exterior only wash in just three minutes.

CYBER’s time-sensitive and efficient cleaning, coupled with their strategic real estate positioning, guarantees convenience for busy Alaskans who are on-the-go.

CYBER’S Supercenter model is centered around the complementary intersection of technology and quality, says Horstkoetter. “Although our system is heavily automated, expertly trained staff are always on hand, allowing our customers to choose between an interactive or fully automated contactless experience. Our goal is two-fold: a top-notch, best-in-class wash and the absolute best in customer service.”

With their added supercenter opening February 2024, CYBER provides additional value and services complementary to future sites including Highway 1.

At CYBER’s Supercenter, self-service interior vacuums are included with every carwash, even if washing at another site, pending CYBER membership.

CYBER’s Supercenter projects providing 70+ ongoing jobs in addition to facility construction and development.

CYBER’s business model is focused on increasing public access to high-quality carwashing while fostering a culture of brand integrity from their state-of-the-art design and technology, to environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility.

“We see our Supercenter as the solution to Alaska’s year-round carwashing needs, with environmental and quality assurances sure to make every car owner proud,” says Horstkoetter.

