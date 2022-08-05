Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces national fleet program

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced the launch of a National Fleet Program, according to a company press release.
This easy-to-use fleet program keeps company fleet cars clean while on the road, consolidates billing with a single account owner and provides discounts based on wash volume.
The more you wash, the more you save.
Tommy’s Express premium detergents, Tommy Guard, Ceramic Body Wax and tire shine help keep vehicles looking professional and fresh.
The program is available for the company’s PayPerWash service, which offers four wash packages and pricing varies by location.
Vehicles on a fleet account can access the app lane for a contact-free, three-minute wash.
Each time a vehicle visits any of the 121 locations, its license plate recognition system will read the license plate and charge the account for the wash.
Billing is consolidated to one weekly charge on Sunday evenings, and earned volume discount is applied.
Companies looking to promote a positive image for their businesses with clean cars can learn more and sign up at Tommys-Express.com/Fleets.
The registration process is easy, noted the press release.
The account admin fills out a form and uploads vehicle information such as make, model, color and license plate to a web portal.
From there, they download the TommyClub app to manage their account and add or remove vehicles.
According to Tommy’s Express company President Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible. We are excited to offer this national program, which allows our guests to wash at multiple locations, providing the company convenience with discounted pricing and employees with clean and shiny vehicles.”