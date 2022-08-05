 Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces national fleet program
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces national fleet program

on

Tire Discounters expands services with carwash acquisition

on

Mister Car Wash acquires Top Wash

on

LUV Car Wash expands presence in North Los Angeles
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 75: The Power of Cordless Equipment

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations

Current Digital Issue

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 123: Appreciating Carwash Employees

Following the announcement of the 2022 Most Valuable Carwasher, we look at what makes carwash employees special.

Wash Talk ep. 122: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

The founder of Towels by Dr. Joe explains why towel marketing can be lucrative for carwash businesses.

Wash Talk ep. 121: Leadership Series — #1 Hiring Trait

Five industry experts tell us what they are looking for in potential team members.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces national fleet program

 

on

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced the launch of a National Fleet Program, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This easy-to-use fleet program keeps company fleet cars clean while on the road, consolidates billing with a single account owner and provides discounts based on wash volume.

The more you wash, the more you save.

Tommy’s Express premium detergents, Tommy Guard, Ceramic Body Wax and tire shine help keep vehicles looking professional and fresh.

The program is available for the company’s PayPerWash service, which offers four wash packages and pricing varies by location.

Vehicles on a fleet account can access the app lane for a contact-free, three-minute wash.

Each time a vehicle visits any of the 121 locations, its license plate recognition system will read the license plate and charge the account for the wash.

Advertisement

Billing is consolidated to one weekly charge on Sunday evenings, and earned volume discount is applied.

Companies looking to promote a positive image for their businesses with clean cars can learn more and sign up at Tommys-Express.com/Fleets.

The registration process is easy, noted the press release.

The account admin fills out a form and uploads vehicle information such as make, model, color and license plate to a web portal.

From there, they download the TommyClub app to manage their account and add or remove vehicles.

According to Tommy’s Express company President Ryan Essenburg, “Tommy’s Express represents the best the carwash industry has to offer, from our commitment to customer experience to the custom, proprietary equipment we pioneered to give you the finest carwash result possible. We are excited to offer this national program, which allows our guests to wash at multiple locations, providing the company convenience with discounted pricing and employees with clean and shiny vehicles.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: The Wash Tub to offer free washes to educators

Carwash News: Submissions open for the 2022 Top 50 list

Carwash News: WOW Carwash opens newest locations in Las Vegas Valley

Carwash News: Club Car Wash acquires Speedy Splash Carwash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing