Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces national fleet program

HOLLAND, Mich. — Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced the launch of a National Fleet Program, according to a company press release.

This easy-to-use fleet program keeps company fleet cars clean while on the road, consolidates billing with a single account owner and provides discounts based on wash volume.

The more you wash, the more you save.

Tommy’s Express premium detergents, Tommy Guard, Ceramic Body Wax and tire shine help keep vehicles looking professional and fresh.

The program is available for the company’s PayPerWash service, which offers four wash packages and pricing varies by location.

Vehicles on a fleet account can access the app lane for a contact-free, three-minute wash.

Each time a vehicle visits any of the 121 locations, its license plate recognition system will read the license plate and charge the account for the wash.