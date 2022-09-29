 DRB® collaborates with Cross Insurance Agency
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

DRB® collaborates with Cross Insurance Agency

on

Raceway Car Wash acquires WaterWorks Express Wash

on

New Tidal Wave Auto Spa locations open in South Carolina, North Dakota

on

Caliber Car Wash locations to open in Central Florida
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start? Video
play

The Road to AAPEX Episode 2: Will a 33-Year Old Cadillac Even Start?

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1 Video
play

The Road to AAPEX: Episode 1

Current Digital Issue

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 130: Exec. Series — Prevost

The national sales manager with Prevost, a compressed air system manufacturer, joins us in the studio.

Wash Talk ep. 129: From the NRCC Show Floor

An on-location interview with the co-chairmen of NRCC 2022.

Wash Talk ep. 128: Exec. Series — Take 5 Car Wash

What drives success for this growing chain? Listen in to find out.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

DRB® collaborates with Cross Insurance Agency

 

on

AKRON, Ohio — DRB® and Cross Insurance announced in a press release a collaborative effort to help carwash operators reduce the risk of in-tunnel vehicle collisions.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Under the effort, Cross Insurance will offer safety credits to qualified customers who employ DRB’s NoPileups™ full-tunnel management system in their carwash tunnels.

NoPileups uses patented video and advanced computer technology to prevent in-tunnel collisions.

Any time a collision threat is detected by NoPileups in the tunnel, the system stops the conveyor and takes a 15-20 second video so the operator can identify and fix the cause of the issue.

The system was made available to the carwash industry in 2016.

“In just a few short years, NoPileups has become a proven technology and a trusted partner to carwash operators across the United States,” said Alex Mereness, director of NoPileups and tunnel strategic product management for DRB. “We take great pride in making tunnels safer, increasing operational efficiency and reducing stress.”

Advertisement

Working with Cross to help operators obtain safety credits takes that to the next level, Mereness said.

DRB consistently seeks industry partners to bring additional value to customers, and this collaborative effort helps them do that.

“We’re excited to work with Cross Insurance because they recognize NoPileups’ unique ability to mitigate risk and liability inside a carwash tunnel,” Mereness said. “Cross Insurance and their team are industry veterans who have taken the time to understand the carwash industry and identify solutions to everyday problems to maximize value. I think it speaks volumes that they see an opportunity to unlock another solution to reduce costs and risks to carwash operators.”

Advertisement

“At Cross, we are here to protect your team for tomorrow,” Cross Insurance President Chris Sharpe said. “We’re excited to work with DRB, another company focused on protecting the investments of business owners.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: ZIPS Car Wash announces expansion to Orlando

Carwash News: Market Focus: Tommy’s Car Wash Systems announces participation in fall trade shows

Carwash News: Matthews™ completes sale of Tennessee wash to Magnolia Wash Holdings

Carwash News: Super Star Car Wash named official carwash partner of the Arizona Cardinals

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing