DRB® collaborates with Cross Insurance Agency

AKRON, Ohio — DRB® and Cross Insurance announced in a press release a collaborative effort to help carwash operators reduce the risk of in-tunnel vehicle collisions.

Under the effort, Cross Insurance will offer safety credits to qualified customers who employ DRB’s NoPileups™ full-tunnel management system in their carwash tunnels.

NoPileups uses patented video and advanced computer technology to prevent in-tunnel collisions.

Any time a collision threat is detected by NoPileups in the tunnel, the system stops the conveyor and takes a 15-20 second video so the operator can identify and fix the cause of the issue.

The system was made available to the carwash industry in 2016.

“In just a few short years, NoPileups has become a proven technology and a trusted partner to carwash operators across the United States,” said Alex Mereness, director of NoPileups and tunnel strategic product management for DRB. “We take great pride in making tunnels safer, increasing operational efficiency and reducing stress.”