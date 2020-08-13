Connect with us
0

Carwash News

Driven Brands acquires ICWG

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C.Driven Brands announced that its acquisition of International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has been completed, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With the addition of ICWG, Driven now encompasses more than 4,000 locations across 15 countries and approximately $3.8 billion in annual system-wide sales, making it the largest automotive aftermarket services company by location count in North America, the release continued.

Driven is a portfolio company of Roark Capital and has completed more than 35 acquisitions over the past five years, the release noted.

In addition to ICWG, Driven’s portfolio includes Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, Automotive Training Institute, Maaco, CARSTAR, ABRA, Uniban, 1-800-Radiator & A/C and PH Vitres d’Autos, the release added.

“We are excited to officially welcome ICWG to our growing family of brands,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, CEO of Driven Brands. “The team at ICWG should be incredibly proud of the company they’ve helped create, and we look forward to building on their success and accelerating long-term growth at ICWG.”

Gabe Mendoza has been named president of ICWG North America, and Tracy Gehlan will be joining Driven as president of ICWG International, the release stated.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and DLA Piper LLP served as legal advisors to Driven in this transaction, the release noted.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor, and White & Case LLP and Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP served as legal advisors to ICWG, the release concluded.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: GO Car Wash continues Las Vegas expansion

Carwash News: Newly renovated carwash damaged by arson

Carwash News: Passengers in car shot at carwash

Carwash News: Market Focus: SCWA announces new convention management

Advertisement

on

Driven Brands acquires ICWG

on

Custom inflatable rhino stolen from carwash

on

Sonny’s Enterprises announces Genstar Capital partnership

on

Market Focus: Clean Streak Ventures acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Driven Brands acquires ICWG

Carwash News: Custom inflatable rhino stolen from carwash

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 32: Carwash Chemicals 101

Starting a Carwash: Financing distressed carwash acquisitions

Detailing: The evolution of express detailing

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect