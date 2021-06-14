Driven Brands acquires 4 Arland Car Wash locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has announced the acquisition of four Arland Car Wash locations in Lehigh Acres, Port Richey and two in Brooksville, Florida, according to a press release.

Arland Car Wash is a family-owned business started by Arcip Horobet, who opened his first location in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2008.

Horobet sold that location in 2015 and then added five locations in Florida starting in 2017.

“Our business has done very well in Florida, and we have a great relationship with the local communities,” said Horobet. “When the opportunity to sell came about, the Driven Brands team was very easy to work with and made for a very smooth transition. Every aspect of the transaction went great.”

“The Florida market is a great market and a major focus for us to continue to build our network,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We look forward to adding more single-location and multiple-location operations to our portfolio of carwash companies.”