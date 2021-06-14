 Driven Brands acquires 4 Arland Car Wash locations
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Driven Brands acquires 4 Arland Car Wash locations

on

Sonny’s acquires AutoVac, FASTECH and MC Group

on

Stolen car with child inside abandoned in front of carwash

on

Market Focus: ZIPS recruits chief financial officer
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 36: Solar-Powered Carwash Case Study

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Current Digital Issue

June 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 72: Self-Serve Technologies Update

This audio reading of “Self-serve technologies update” discusses new equipment and trends for self-serve carwashes.

Wash Talk Ep. 71: Leadership Series — Lessons from Failures

Wash Talk Ep. 70: Unlocking the Value of Your Real Estate

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Driven Brands acquires 4 Arland Car Wash locations

 

on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash North America has announced the acquisition of four Arland Car Wash locations in Lehigh Acres, Port Richey and two in Brooksville, Florida, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Arland Car Wash is a family-owned business started by Arcip Horobet, who opened his first location in  Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2008.

Horobet sold that location in 2015 and then added five locations in Florida starting in 2017.

“Our business has done very well in Florida, and we have a great relationship with the local communities,” said Horobet. “When the opportunity to sell came about, the Driven Brands team was very easy to work with and made for a very smooth transition. Every aspect of the transaction went great.”

“The Florida market is a great market and a major focus for us to continue to build our network,” said Driven Brands Car Wash North America President Gabe Mendoza. “We look forward to adding more single-location and multiple-location operations to our portfolio of carwash companies.”

Advertisement

Driven Brands offers carwash operators the resources, industry expertise and purchasing power of a major national company.

Owner/operators interested in joining the Driven Brands Car Wash family can contact [email protected] or [email protected] or visit https://www.drivenbrands.com/sell-your-carwash.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Autowash and Insiten build AMP carwash platform to boost membership

Carwash News: Valley Car Wash and Petersons Car Wash merge

Carwash News: Carwash.com opens content submission portal

Carwash News: Road rage leads to deadly shooting at carwash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing