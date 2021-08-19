Driven Brands acquires Goo Goo Car Wash in Albany, Georgia

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — Driven Brands Car Wash has announced the acquisition of Goo Goo Car Wash in Albany, Georgia, according to a press release.

This is the 27th acquisition in the state of Georgia for the Driven Brands team.

Former owner Wright Woodall purchased the carwash in 2007 and expanded to a full service carwash in 2010; it was the first express wash offering in the Albany area.

It has been recognized by the Albany Herald with a “Reader’s Choice Award” and several times by the Albany Chamber of Commerce in its “Star Business” awards for local businesses.

“The acquisition and transition process has gone very smoothly,” said Woodall. “Much better than I could have anticipated. The two teams worked together and arrived at a win-win. The Driven Brands team was thorough and a real pleasure to work with.”