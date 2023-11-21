 Driven Brands reports third quarter results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Revenue increased 12% powered by 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth.

By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. reported via press release its financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

For the third quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $581.0 million, up 12% versus the prior year.

System-wide sales were $1.6 billion, up 10% versus the prior year driven by 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth.

The company added 55 net new stores in the quarter.

During the third quarter, we had an $851 million non-cash goodwill impairment in the Carwash segment as well as $111 million in non-cash asset impairment charges and lease terminations.

This drove a Net Loss of $799.3 million or a Net Loss of $4.83 per diluted share versus Net Income of $38.4 million in the prior year.

Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 39% to $33.7 million or $0.20 per diluted share1, and Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 2% to $127.2 million.

Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023, increased 26% to $212.0 million compared to $167.7 million in the prior year.

“This quarter, we continued to see meaningful growth and strong operational performance across our portfolio excluding our U.S. carwash and glass businesses. I’m delighted to report we recently opened our 300th franchised Take 5 Oil Change location and I’m looking forward to celebrating our 1,000th location in the fourth quarter,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO.

“As discussed at our Investor Day on Sept. 20, we remain focused on operational improvements in the U.S. Carwash business, while making steady progress on the U.S. Glass integration. Given continued weak consumer demand and increasing competition in the U.S. Carwash sector, we are strategically pausing capital investment in this business. Looking ahead to 2024, the Driven Brands team is prioritizing continued progress in our U.S. Carwash and U.S. Glass businesses, disciplined deployment of capital, and generating free cash flow, which will primarily be used to pay down debt.”

Third Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales
(in millions)		Store CountSame-Store
Sales		Revenue (in millions)Segment Adjusted
EBITDA1 (in millions)
Maintenance$                          502.51,7329.1 %$                  244.4$                            86.5
Car Wash141.71,133(4.0) %142.824.4
Paint, Collision & Glass845.61,9208.6 %129.432.8
Platform Services119.2208(4.6) %55.922.4
Corporate / OtherN/AN/AN/A8.5
Total$                       1,609.04,9936.4 %$                  581.0
      

For more, visit drivenbrands.com.

Mister Car Wash third quarter 2023 financial results

TUCSON, Ariz. — The company announced it is on track to hit its full-year store opening target of approximately 35 new greenfields.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash, Inc. announced in a recent press release its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023.

“We had a solid third quarter and feel good about the upward momentum in our business. Comparable store sales were positive and continued to move in the right direction, our new build openings are on schedule and performing nicely, the implementation of our Titanium and other tunnel enhancements is moving full steam ahead and we are encouraged by the early results, and our Unlimited Wash Club (UWC) program remains our most loyal and steadfast customer base,” commented John Lai, chairperson and CEO of Mister Car Wash. “We continue to manage our expenses while simultaneously investing for the future, and are on track to hit our full-year store opening target of approximately 35 new greenfields.”

Read Full Article

