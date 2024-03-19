 El Car Wash expands Florida presence with Central, Southwest Florida acquisitions

El Car Wash expands Florida presence with Central, Southwest Florida acquisitions

MIAMI —The company reported that significant investments are being made to enhance both the Suncoast and Sweetwater sites.

By Rich DiPaolo
Published:
el car wash florida logo

MIAMI — El Car Wash has announced in a recent press release the acquisition of two new locations: Sweetwater Car Wash Dr. Phillips in Orlando and Suncoast Express Car Wash in Ft Myers.

This strategic expansion signifies El Car Wash’s growing presence in Central Florida, with the Sweetwater Dr. Phillips acquisition paving the way for additional sites in 2024, including Altamonte Springs, Boggy Creek, Davenport, Lake Nona, Merritt Island and Rockledge.

In Southwest Florida, the addition of Suncoast Express Wash marks the company’s third location in the region, reflecting a continued commitment to growth and excellence, the company stated in the release.

Significant investments are being made to enhance both the Suncoast and Sweetwater sites, the company reported.

“We are thrilled to further strengthen our position in key markets while remaining consistent with our M&A strategy of entering adjacent markets by purchasing the premier operators in advance of aggressive greenfield rollout of similarly high-quality locations,” stated co-CEOs Geoffrey Karas and Justin Landau. “These latest acquisitions, combined with a robust development pipeline in Central Florida and the West Coast, bolster the company’s presence across Central, Southwest and South Florida, offering an unparalleled service and membership value to an expanding customer base.”

Current members of Suncoast Fort Myers and Sweetwater Dr. Phillips will be integrated into El Car Wash’s comprehensive unlimited membership programs, granting them access to an extensive network of over 75 current and future locations.

Additionally, El Car Wash is launching special promotions for new members to commemorate these new locations.

For more information, visit www.elcarwash.com.

SCWA announces record-breaking attendance for 2024 EXPO

FORT WORTH, Texas — The convention was highlighted by two nationally recognized speakers: Stu Crum, CEO of True Blue Car Wash, and football legend Emmitt Smith.

By Rich DiPaolo
FORT WORTH, Texas — The 2024 edition of the Southwest Car Wash Association Convention & EXPO recently concluded, bringing together approximately 2,700 carwash owners and operators from 45 different states plus Mexico, Canada, Finland and Germany at the Fort Worth Convention Center, the association announced in a press release.

"I am always amazed to see the excitement and enthusiasm of all the attendees and exhibitors,” said SCWA President Frank Nuchereno. “As the first big carwash event of the year, the SCWA Convention & EXPO is a wonderful opportunity bringing the greater carwash community together to start the year with great anticipation.”

