Moo Moo Express breaks ground on two new locations

 

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Moo Moo Express Car Wash announced that construction has begun on its 18th and 19th Central Ohio locations, both scheduled to open in late 2020 in Westerville, Ohio, according to a press release.

The Westerville North location, to be located at 74 Polaris Pwky., will feature 20 free vacuum bays, and the Westerville South location at 107 Huber Village Blvd. will feature 19 free vacuum bays, the release continued.

Both locations will feature the Moo’s classic 3,600-square-foot white barn wash tunnel, remain fully staffed during operating hours and offer a fully stocked retail office, the release noted.

“We strive to provide our customers with award-winning customer service and convenient, easily accessible locations throughout Central Ohio,” said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts and founding partner of Moo Moo Express Car Wash. “These two new Westerville locations will not only expand our fast, high-quality and environmentally friendly carwash services to our loyal retail customers and club members but also expand our ability to give back through our MooCares community relations initiatives.”

Moo Moo Express currently operates in 17 Central Ohio communities, the release concluded.

