Take 5 Car Wash opens eight renovated sites - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Take 5 Car Wash ® announced the grand openings of eight newly converted locations in Central Ohio, all of which are officially open to customers starting Nov. 17, according to a company press release.

These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash® and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, added the press release.

Among the newly renovated sites is the largest carwash tunnel in Columbus, Ohio, with a 145-foot-long tunnel and 58 vacuum bays.

The wash, located at 3267 Morse Rd., was the first carwash in Ohio to join the Driven Brands portfolio, initiating tremendous Take 5 Car Wash growth to come in the state.

Take 5 Car Wash has more than doubled its presence in Ohio since acquiring International Car Wash Group (ICWG) in August 2020.

In celebration of its grand openings, all eight renovated Take 5 Car Wash locations are offering free carwashes on Nov. 17-21.

The retailer is also hosting a fundraiser for Columbus-based Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which is committed to best outcomes and health equity for all children, ensuring every child has access to the best care regardless of their ability to pay.