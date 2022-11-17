 Take 5 Car Wash opens eight renovated sites - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Take 5 Car Wash opens eight renovated sites

on

ZIPS Car Wash unveils NIL ‘Car Wash Convos’

on

Bubble Bath partners with The Children’s Shelter to celebrate milestone￼

on

Legacy Capital Advisors announces sale of Standard Express Auto Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 137: Leadership — Resources for Leaders

Five market leaders give us invaluable leadership advice.

Wash Talk ep. 136: Exec. Series — Express Wash Concepts

The CEO of Express Wash Concepts talks about development strategy, charity and more.

Wash Talk ep. 135: Seasonal carwash concerns

Are you educating your customers on why carwashing is crucial in Autumn?

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Take 5 Car Wash opens eight renovated sites

 

on

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Take 5 Car Wash® announced the grand openings of eight newly converted locations in Central Ohio, all of which are officially open to customers starting Nov. 17, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash® and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, added the press release.

Among the newly renovated sites is the largest carwash tunnel in Columbus, Ohio, with a 145-foot-long tunnel and 58 vacuum bays.

The wash, located at 3267 Morse Rd., was the first carwash in Ohio to join the Driven Brands portfolio, initiating tremendous Take 5 Car Wash growth to come in the state.

Take 5 Car Wash has more than doubled its presence in Ohio since acquiring International Car Wash Group (ICWG) in August 2020.

In celebration of its grand openings, all eight renovated Take 5 Car Wash locations are offering free carwashes on Nov. 17-21.

The retailer is also hosting a fundraiser for Columbus-based Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which is committed to best outcomes and health equity for all children, ensuring every child has access to the best care regardless of their ability to pay.

Advertisement

Customers receiving their free carwash will have the chance to make donations to support the nonprofit through Take 5 Car Wash’s touchscreen kiosks and cash donation boxes.

Take 5 Car Wash newly converted sites are completely updated with new equipment and formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and a new Tire Shine formula, noted the release.

Complimentary Pro5 Detail Centers are also included at all sites, which have high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All® Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels, noted the press release.

“Our Pro5 promise to customers from start to finish truly separates us from other washes in the area. There is a major difference in the services and products we are providing to our customers compared to others,” said Brandon Cook, Take 5 Car Wash regional director of operations. “The transition to Take 5 is exciting because we are growing our network and becoming an even more convenient go-to for Central Ohio communities.”

Advertisement

In addition to receiving free carwashes, customers at Central Ohio grand opening sites will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Driven Brand Car Wash locations.

New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased before Nov. 21, and $9.99 for the first month if purchased between Nov. 22-Dec. 16.  

Ohio Take 5 Car Wash sites celebrating grand openings are open for business starting Nov. 17 at the following locations: 

Greater Columbus area:

  • 3267 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH  43231 
  • 3941 W Broad St., Columbus, OH 43228  
  • 2200 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
  • 8402 N High St., Columbus, OH 43235
  • 7041 E Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
  • 3911 East Broad St., Whitehall, OH 43213

Springfield

Advertisement
  • 1411 W North St., Springfield, OH 45504 

Chillicothe

  • 184 E. Main St., Chillicothe, OH  45601

For more information about Take 5 Car Wash, visit: https://www.take5carwash.com/.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Sonny’s The CarWash Factory incorporates Genetec technology

Carwash News: Doug Brown named ALI chairman

Carwash News: CWONJ discusses private equity impact on Northeast market

Carwash News: Free carwashes for vets at Tommy’s Express

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing