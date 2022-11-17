Take 5 Car Wash opens eight renovated sites - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Take 5 Car Wash® announced the grand openings of eight newly converted locations in Central Ohio, all of which are officially open to customers starting Nov. 17, according to a company press release.
These sites are now branded as Take 5 Car Wash® and equipped with the retailer’s proprietary Pro5™ five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All® Professional wash and wax formulas, added the press release.
Among the newly renovated sites is the largest carwash tunnel in Columbus, Ohio, with a 145-foot-long tunnel and 58 vacuum bays.
The wash, located at 3267 Morse Rd., was the first carwash in Ohio to join the Driven Brands portfolio, initiating tremendous Take 5 Car Wash growth to come in the state.
Take 5 Car Wash has more than doubled its presence in Ohio since acquiring International Car Wash Group (ICWG) in August 2020.
In celebration of its grand openings, all eight renovated Take 5 Car Wash locations are offering free carwashes on Nov. 17-21.
The retailer is also hosting a fundraiser for Columbus-based Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which is committed to best outcomes and health equity for all children, ensuring every child has access to the best care regardless of their ability to pay.
Customers receiving their free carwash will have the chance to make donations to support the nonprofit through Take 5 Car Wash’s touchscreen kiosks and cash donation boxes.
Take 5 Car Wash newly converted sites are completely updated with new equipment and formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash and a new Tire Shine formula, noted the release.
Complimentary Pro5 Detail Centers are also included at all sites, which have high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All® Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels, noted the press release.
“Our Pro5 promise to customers from start to finish truly separates us from other washes in the area. There is a major difference in the services and products we are providing to our customers compared to others,” said Brandon Cook, Take 5 Car Wash regional director of operations. “The transition to Take 5 is exciting because we are growing our network and becoming an even more convenient go-to for Central Ohio communities.”
In addition to receiving free carwashes, customers at Central Ohio grand opening sites will have the chance to try any tier of Take 5 Unlimited, which gives drivers unlimited washes at all Driven Brand Car Wash locations.
New members will be offered a discounted rate of $0.99 for the first month if purchased before Nov. 21, and $9.99 for the first month if purchased between Nov. 22-Dec. 16.
Ohio Take 5 Car Wash sites celebrating grand openings are open for business starting Nov. 17 at the following locations:
Greater Columbus area:
- 3267 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH 43231
- 3941 W Broad St., Columbus, OH 43228
- 2200 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240
- 8402 N High St., Columbus, OH 43235
- 7041 E Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
- 3911 East Broad St., Whitehall, OH 43213
Springfield
- 1411 W North St., Springfield, OH 45504
Chillicothe
- 184 E. Main St., Chillicothe, OH 45601
For more information about Take 5 Car Wash, visit: https://www.take5carwash.com/.