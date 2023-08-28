 Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Wild Blue Car Wash in Missouri

Focused Car Wash Solutions launches Wild Blue in Missouri

MARSHALL, Mo. — Wild Blue opened with two pay lanes, one teller lane and one auto-teller lane.

By PCD Staff

MARSHALL, Mo. — Earlier this summer, Focused Car Wash Solutions (FCS) helped launch the soft opening of Wild Blue Car Wash in Marshall, Missouri, according to a press release.

Wild Blue Car Wash features a 90-foot dual belt conveyor inside a 90-foot building with equipment by AVW, vacuums by Eurovac, a water reclaim system by PurClean, chemical by Simoniz, and a point-of-sale system by ICS.

“This was a unique conversion project in which we took the ‘old’ McDonald’s building and converted it into an express carwash,” explained FCS President Aaron Green. “We removed the roof, gutted the inside, cut out the concrete, and poured new concrete for the office, equipment room, and conveyor. Converting an existing retail facility was a great use of space, which really saved the project time and money!”

Wild Blue opened the location at 816 W College St. with two pay lanes, one teller lane and one auto-teller lane; however, they have the ability to expand to three lanes when they need it.

The entire wash, plus 17 free vacuum stations, sits on a property that is just under one acre.

Wild Blue Car Wash is locally owned and operated, with a promise to deliver first-class customer service and a clean, shiny, dry car every time.

Using state-of-the-art equipment and environmentally friendly chemicals, the facility recycles up to 90% of the water used during each wash cycle, equating to a significant water savings compared to many commercial carwashes or do-it-yourself carwashing.

“We are thrilled to bring Wild Blue Car Wash to the Marshall community where we have many strong ties,” said Drew Green, Wild Blue managing partner. “We take pride in providing a fast and clean exterior carwash experience that will turn our community neighbors into ongoing customers.” 

Wild Blue will be celebrating their grand opening Sept. 1-3, 2023, with free First Class carwashes all weekend long, plus snacks, prizes and a ribbon cutting Saturday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The company converted a former McDonald’s restaurant into the Wild Blue Car Wash.

TROY, Mich. — Nicholoff was selected for the award out of more than 250 nominations in eight different categories.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a donation to The Honor Foundation. ChemQuest provided an additional donation.
