 Wild Blue Car Wash provides over 5,000 free car washes during opening celebrations

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Wild Blue Car Wash provides over 5,000 free washes during opening celebrations

MARSHALL, Mo. — This new express carwash features one teller window and one automated pay station with license plate recognition technology.

Avatar
By PCD Staff
Yonder, Wild Blue Car Wash mascot

The Wild Blue mascot, Yonder, was a fan favorite at the grand opening celebrations.

Related Articles

MARSHALL, Mo. — Wild Blue Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its Marshall location with free carwashes and festivities Sept. 1-3, according to a press release.

Since opening, Wild Blue has provided over 5,000 free “First Class” carwashes to the community.

In addition to the free washes, the Wild Blue team celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, an ice cream truck, a prize wheel and drawings for a Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler and round of golf at Indian Foothills Golf Course.

Customers were delighted to win gift cards, free carwash vouchers, t-shirts, water bottles, keychains and custom dash wipes.

“It was great to see the community support for our grand opening celebration,” expressed Wild Blue managing partner, Drew Green. “We had representatives from many of our vendors present with us from Septagon Construction, Focused Car Wash Solutions, AVW equipment, Simoniz and Marshall Electrical Contracting. Working with the local Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Bank really means a lot to us. I was extremely proud of Marshall residents for their heartfelt donations to the local food pantry and being able to present a check for over $4,400 to help local residents in their time of need. We are excited to be in Marshall and look forward to servicing this community for many years to come!”

This new express carwash features one teller window and one automated pay station with license plate recognition technology, cutting-edge wash equipment with dual belt conveyor and 17 free self-serve vacuums, all built around an eco-friendly site committed to clean cars and a clean environment.

Located at 816 W. College St. in Marshall, Missouri, Wild Blue is open 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.  

You May Also Like

Carwash News

NRCC early bird registration ends soon!

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Early bird pricing for the 2023 NRCC is available until Sept. 15, 2023.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — There are still a few days left to save on registration for the 2023 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC).

The convention returns to Atlantic City, Oct. 2-4, 2023, at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Early Bird registration is available through Sept. 15.

2023 Show Highlights Include:

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Moo Moo Express Car Wash donates over $14,000 to Healthy New Albany Food Pantry

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Offers included $50 gift cards, for only $25, with the full purchase price donated back to the organization.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash is a Proud Sponsor of Texas Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas — ZIPS, along with LEARFIELD Studios, will kick off Season 2 of its “Car Wash Convos” by featuring four Longhorns student-athletes.

By PCD Staff
CYBER Express Wash closes on new supercenter in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Customers can vacuum their vehicles, wash their mats and more from the comfort of the fully indoor heated facilities.

By PCD Staff
Benny’s joins forces with LSU Athletics as proud partner

BATON ROUGE, La. — The company recently expanded its location near the LSU campus, and it will soon feature a B-Quik convenience store alongside its current carwash services.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

ZIPS Car Wash expands collegiate partnerships, NIL with LEARFIELD

PLANO, Texas — Season 2 of “Car Wash Convos” to feature 22 new student-athletes, continuing to connect universities, student-athletes and fans in ZIPS communities.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts ranks on 2023 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK — The Inc. 5000 class represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and more.

By PCD Staff
NSK presented with Motion’s Supplier of the Year award 

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The award recognizes companies that have shown exceptional commitment to Motion through quality products and services.

By PCD Staff
ISTOBAL to attend 2023 NACS Show with latest rollover

ATLANTA — The company will showcase its high-end rollover that allows a flexible configuration for program customization, extra options and more efficient and connected technology.

By PCD Staff