Wild Blue Car Wash provides over 5,000 free car washes during opening celebrations

The Wild Blue mascot, Yonder, was a fan favorite at the grand opening celebrations.

MARSHALL, Mo. — Wild Blue Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its Marshall location with free carwashes and festivities Sept. 1-3, according to a press release.

Since opening, Wild Blue has provided over 5,000 free “First Class” carwashes to the community.

In addition to the free washes, the Wild Blue team celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting, an ice cream truck, a prize wheel and drawings for a Yeti Tundra Haul wheeled cooler and round of golf at Indian Foothills Golf Course.

Customers were delighted to win gift cards, free carwash vouchers, t-shirts, water bottles, keychains and custom dash wipes.

“It was great to see the community support for our grand opening celebration,” expressed Wild Blue managing partner, Drew Green. “We had representatives from many of our vendors present with us from Septagon Construction, Focused Car Wash Solutions, AVW equipment, Simoniz and Marshall Electrical Contracting. Working with the local Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Bank really means a lot to us. I was extremely proud of Marshall residents for their heartfelt donations to the local food pantry and being able to present a check for over $4,400 to help local residents in their time of need. We are excited to be in Marshall and look forward to servicing this community for many years to come!”

This new express carwash features one teller window and one automated pay station with license plate recognition technology, cutting-edge wash equipment with dual belt conveyor and 17 free self-serve vacuums, all built around an eco-friendly site committed to clean cars and a clean environment.

Located at 816 W. College St. in Marshall, Missouri, Wild Blue is open 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.