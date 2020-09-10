Former Governor Chris Christie to keynote 2021 NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 31st Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), scheduled for Oct. 4-6, 2021, is reinventing its look, feel and content, according to 2021 Show Chairman Dave DuGoff, as stated in a press release.
Despite the 2020 show being cancelled due to COVID-19, he looks to the 2021 event with great optimism, saying, “Our board has taken a close look at all aspects of our show and determined that we need to raise the bar even higher than in past years, beginning with our keynote speaker.”
In the past, the trade show has looked within its ranks or spent a modest amount of money on a keynote speaker, the release noted.
Moving forward, thanks to sponsors Micrologic and InnovateIT, higher profile keynote speakers are now an option, the release added.
“Our committee and generous sponsors think that former Governor Chris Christie will make a terrific keynote speaker,” said DuGoff. “His insight and political experience, as well as his ability to story tell and entertain, should be a hit.”
New Jersey’s 55th governor is currently a senior legal and political commentator for ABC News, the managing member of the Christie Law Firm and Christie 55 Solutions, LLC and the author of “Let Me Finish,” a no-holds-barred account of his rise to power, the release added.
Previously, he also served as chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Committee, the release stated.
Welcome Reception reinvention
In addition to an exceptional keynote speaker, the board has opted to move the annual Welcome Reception from the host hotel to the Atlantic City Convention Center (ACCC) to make it more inclusive, according to the release.
“Our Welcome Reception is going to run for only an hour at the conclusion of the first day of the show floor, Tuesday,” said DuGoff. “It will be open to all attendees and is again generously sponsored by Innovative Control Systems (ICS).”
The venue change and timeframe change will enable more attendees to then go out to dinner with suppliers and fellow carwashers, the release noted.
Moving to the Hard Rock
Another change with the 2021 show will be the host hotel, the release added.
Since the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino purchased the former Trump Taj Mahal in 2017 and spent $500 million to completely renovate it, the venue has added numerous restaurants and meeting places perfect for exhibitor hospitality suites and private events, and the facility reopened in June 2018, the release noted.
“We are all excited to be back on Atlantic City’s iconic boardwalk,” said DuGoff. “It will really add to the entire NRCC experience, and the new Hard Rock is very impressive.”
Of course, the iconic Hard Rock music theme is weaved throughout the hotel, paying homage to the great artists of the last 75 years, the release continued.
The 2,000 hotel rooms offer amenities like turntables and records, special playlists and the option to get a Fender guitar delivered to your room for a jam session, the release added.
“It’s going to be a whole new experience for our attendees and vendors that we are all looking forward to experiencing,” added DuGoff. “And don’t forget that the Hard Rock has the Rocktane Gas and Car Wash right on-site.”
For more information, visit www.nrccshow.com or call (800) 868-8590.