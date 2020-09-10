Former Governor Chris Christie to keynote 2021 NRCC

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The 31st Northeast Regional Carwash Convention (NRCC), scheduled for Oct. 4-6, 2021, is reinventing its look, feel and content, according to 2021 Show Chairman Dave DuGoff, as stated in a press release.

Despite the 2020 show being cancelled due to COVID-19, he looks to the 2021 event with great optimism, saying, “Our board has taken a close look at all aspects of our show and determined that we need to raise the bar even higher than in past years, beginning with our keynote speaker.”

In the past, the trade show has looked within its ranks or spent a modest amount of money on a keynote speaker, the release noted.

Moving forward, thanks to sponsors Micrologic and InnovateIT, higher profile keynote speakers are now an option, the release added.

“Our committee and generous sponsors think that former Governor Chris Christie will make a terrific keynote speaker,” said DuGoff. “His insight and political experience, as well as his ability to story tell and entertain, should be a hit.”

New Jersey’s 55th governor is currently a senior legal and political commentator for ABC News, the managing member of the Christie Law Firm and Christie 55 Solutions, LLC and the author of “Let Me Finish,” a no-holds-barred account of his rise to power, the release added.

Previously, he also served as chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Committee, the release stated.

Welcome Reception reinvention

In addition to an exceptional keynote speaker, the board has opted to move the annual Welcome Reception from the host hotel to the Atlantic City Convention Center (ACCC) to make it more inclusive, according to the release.