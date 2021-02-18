GO Car Wash acquires Pirates Cove Car Wash location

SAN ANTONIO — GO Car Wash has acquired the Pirates Cove Car Wash site on Huebner Rd. in San Antonio, continuing its aggressive expansion in the Texas region, according to a press release.

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 37 locations in three diverse markets across the U.S.

This acquisition marks GO Car Wash’s 11th location in San Antonio.

“This is our second acquisition with Pirates Cove Car Wash in San Antonio. GO Car Wash intends to continue its rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes in the Texas region,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development.

“I am pleased to continue the great relationship with GO Car Wash,” said Kevin Chandler, the owner of Pirates Cove Car Wash. “My former team members and customers at the Huebner site are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team. GO Car Wash has been an outstanding partner throughout the selling process.”

“We look forward to welcoming the new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to advancing their careers with ample opportunity for promotion from within, professional development and a clear path to success,” said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer of GO Car Wash.

“Every day, we strive to be the most admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional carwash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.