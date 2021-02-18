Connect with us
0

Carwash News

GO Car Wash acquires Pirates Cove Car Wash location

 

on

SAN ANTONIO — GO Car Wash has acquired the Pirates Cove Car Wash site on Huebner Rd. in San Antonio, continuing its aggressive expansion in the Texas region, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 37 locations in three diverse markets across the U.S.

This acquisition marks GO Car Wash’s 11th location in San Antonio.

“This is our second acquisition with Pirates Cove Car Wash in San Antonio. GO Car Wash intends to continue its rapid expansion through acquisition and development of customer-centric carwashes in the Texas region,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development.

“I am pleased to continue the great relationship with GO Car Wash,” said Kevin Chandler, the owner of Pirates Cove Car Wash. “My former team members and customers at the Huebner site are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team. GO Car Wash has been an outstanding partner throughout the selling process.”

“We look forward to welcoming the new team members to GO Car Wash. They can look forward to advancing their careers with ample opportunity for promotion from within, professional development and a clear path to success,” said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer of GO Car Wash.

“Every day, we strive to be the most admired carwash company by enriching the lives of our teammates and customers. We do so by providing a convenient, consistent, and exceptional carwash experience. Our values include teamwork, fun, integrity, caring for each other and continuous improvement,” said Bill Derwin, CEO of GO Car Wash.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash opens 14th store in Washington

Carwash News: Police rescue mom and 4-year-old son from carwash

Carwash News: Market Focus: Moo Moo’s 18th grand opening benefits the Westerville Area Resource Ministry

Carwash News: Flagstop Car Wash completes conversions, announces 3 new locations

Advertisement

on

GO Car Wash acquires Pirates Cove Car Wash location

on

Market Focus: Caliber Car Wash announces new location

on

Female customer run over by drunk carwash worker

on

Clean Machine expands to Tampa with 7 new sites
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Caliber Car Wash announces new location

Carwash News: Female customer run over by drunk carwash worker

Carwash News: Clean Machine expands to Tampa with 7 new sites

Carwash News: Club Car Wash opens new location in Illinois

Equipment: The advanced abilities of modern carwash controllers

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
PC&D Newsmakers 18: ZIPS Car Wash Reaches 200 Locations

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

scratches, swirls, swirl marks scratches, swirls, swirl marks

Detailing

The truth about the origins of scratches and swirls
Radiant Express Car Wash Radiant Express Car Wash

Conveyors and Tunnels

Profile: Radiant Express Car Wash
carwash, detailing, soap, car carwash, detailing, soap, car

Guest Post

Carwashing vs. detailing
financing financing

Equipment

Equipment financing options
Connect