GO Car Wash opens new location, acquires Shine On Car Wash, hires new executives

PHOENIX, Ariz. — GO Car Wash announced the upcoming launch of its latest state-of-the-art express carwash location at 715 Filmore Dr. in San Antonio, Texas, according to a press release.

This location is GO’s first active site in the San Antonio market, with at least seven more San Antonio-based locations to follow, the release continued. Grand opening specials include free washes for new customers from Dec. 11-18 along with a $9.99 first month membership promotion for any unlimited wash package, the release added. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with the City of San Antonio on location with the Chamber of Commerce on Dec. 11th, with a Facebook Live event also available, the release stated. “This location marks our 35th GO Car Wash location. The site will feature advanced carwash technology, including license plate recognition for GO Unlimited members to access the wash seamlessly. Our $9.99 first month of membership promotion will be available from Dec. 11th to March 11th. Memberships will be valid at all GO Car Wash locations throughout the market. Numerous GO Car Wash locations have extra member amenities such as free vacuums, free air, member-only lanes and free mat cleaners,” said Heath Pomerantz, vice president of field operations. Gift cards and prepaid cards will also be available on-site, the release stated. According to a separate press release, GO Car Wash has acquired Shine On Car Wash sites in Alice and Calallen, Texas, continuing its aggressive expansion in the Southwest Texas region.

With this acquisition, GO Car Wash will now operate 36 locations in three diverse markets across the U.S., the release noted. “Over the last 25 years, Shane Weiss, the former owner of Shine On, has done an excellent job building and operating carwashes. We look forward to welcoming his high-performing team into the GO Car Wash family,” said Chris Andersen, vice president of business development of GO Car Wash. “I am pleased to know my former team members, customers and business are going to be in excellent hands with the GO Car Wash team. GO Car Wash has been an excellent partner throughout the selling process,” said Weiss. “We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint throughout the Southwest Texas region. This acquisition marks our 11th location in Texas as we swiftly grow our presence in this attractive market. We also invest in our team, advancing their careers with ample opportunity for promotion from within, professional development, and a clear path to success,” said Brett Meinberg, chief operating officer of GO Car Wash. According to another press release, the board of directors of GO Car Wash has named Paul Drobnitch as vice president of corporate development and Craig Farina as director of facilities.

“We are thrilled to welcome both Paul and Craig to the GO Car Wash team,” said Bill Derwin, GO Car Wash CEO. “Paul and Craig will each be able to contribute their remarkable ingenuity, creativity and drive, allowing GO Car Wash to continue developing in line with our goals of expansion in multiple markets.” Drobnitch brings over 25 years of experience in corporate strategy, acquisitions and growth initiatives across multiple industries, most recently serving as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development for Construction Supply Group, a private equity-backed building products distributor, the release added. Notably, he has also held prior senior level positions with Turner Construction, Stryker Corp. and ABC Supply, the release stated. Over the course of his career, he has completed 70 acquisitions, adding over $5 billion in revenue, the release noted. “While I am a newcomer to the carwash industry, I am excited to bring my expertise in acquisitions to GO Car Wash’s high-growth environment,” Drobnitch said. “The industry is undergoing rapid consolidation, and the company has attracted an exceptional team of professionals with extensive backgrounds in carwash. I look forward to being part of the team and building GO Car Wash into a national market leader.”

