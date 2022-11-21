Mister Car Wash opens new location in Texas - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. recently announced the opening of its newest location at 5800 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena, Texas, according to a company press release.

“It is no secret that Pasadena is a lovely spot on the map. There is a vibrant, longstanding community in that region that we are eager to engage with,” said James Throckmorton, vice president of real estate development for Mister Car Wash. “Our growth into the Southeast Houston suburb continues to evolve as this new Spencer Highway location joins our San Jacinto College and Fairmont Parkway stores. We are excited to bring another professional quality car care option for our friends in that corner of the region.”

This location features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning systems, added the release.

A point of pride is the company’s water conservation process, which includes the use of high efficiency nozzles, sophisticated reclaim systems and responsible return to the city infrastructure. Customers can quickly clean their cars’ exterior and take advantage of the dozens of free vacuum stalls on-site.