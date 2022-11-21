 Mister Car Wash opens new location in Texas - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Texas

on

Club Car Wash debuts in Wisconsin

on

Spotless Brands appoints George Alexandris for senior leadership position

on

Take 5 Car Wash opens 8 renovated sites
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022 Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 81: Carwash Economics in 2022

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6 Video
play

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Current Digital Issue

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 138: Executive Series — Trusscore

Trusscore offers wall and ceiling board that lets customers keep wash facilities free of mold and mildew.

Wash Talk ep. 137: Leadership — Resources for Leaders

Five market leaders give us invaluable leadership advice.

Wash Talk ep. 136: Exec. Series — Express Wash Concepts

The CEO of Express Wash Concepts talks about development strategy, charity and more.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Texas

 

on

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash Inc. recently announced the opening of its newest location at 5800 Spencer Hwy. in Pasadena, Texas, according to a company press release.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“It is no secret that Pasadena is a lovely spot on the map. There is a vibrant, longstanding community in that region that we are eager to engage with,” said James Throckmorton, vice president of real estate development for Mister Car Wash. “Our growth into the Southeast Houston suburb continues to evolve as this new Spencer Highway location joins our San Jacinto College and Fairmont Parkway stores. We are excited to bring another professional quality car care option for our friends in that corner of the region.”

This location features a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with Mister’s proprietary cleaning systems, added the release.

A point of pride is the company’s water conservation process, which includes the use of high efficiency nozzles, sophisticated reclaim systems and responsible return to the city infrastructure. Customers can quickly clean their cars’ exterior and take advantage of the dozens of free vacuum stalls on-site.

Advertisement

Unlimited Wash Club® members can also access all Mister Car Wash locations across the city using dedicated “member only” lanes.

Hours of operation of the new store are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Pasadena location, visit https://mistercarwash.com/location/bliss-meadows.

Including this location, the company operates more than 424 locations across 21 states as of November 2022.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Bubble Bath partners with The Children’s Shelter to celebrate milestone

Carwash News: Legacy Capital Advisors announces sale of Standard Express Auto Wash

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash begins construction on 7 new express washes

Carwash News: Sonny’s The CarWash Factory incorporates Genetec technology

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing