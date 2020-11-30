Great White Express Car Wash hosts public, holiday karaoke competition

SPRING HILL, Tenn. — According to www.wkrn.com , the owners of Great White Express Car Wash are looking to put a little joy back in the 2020 holidays by hosting a carwash karaoke competition that’s open to the public.

Michael Lahey, director of communications for the carwash, explained, “You can sing your favorite Christmas song through our wash — you can lip sync, you can sing it. We did one ourselves — we did a Mariah Carey song. It was pretty epic. Props are something that are encouraged.”

You can view the video on the company’s Facebook page.

The staff will slow down the conveyor belt for the event, and they say a three-minute song works best, the article noted.

Lahey said it was a fun and safe way to celebrate the season, stating, “With people locked at home, we are just trying to bring some semblance of joy and the reason we celebrate Christmas back out into the world. You’re socially distancing, you’re not interacting with us, you’re interacting with yourselves in the car. So, what a great opportunity to get out of the house and have some fun. Remember, what we are doing this Christmas season is joy and happiness. Maybe win a prize too, but at the very least have some fun.”