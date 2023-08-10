Green Clean Express donates to The Honor Foundation

The Virginia Beach Green Clean Express Auto Wash team and representatives from The Honor Foundation at the check presentation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — According to a press release, funds were raised during a Free Wash Week that celebrated the grand opening of the newest location of Green Clean Express Auto Wash at 3112 Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The location offered 10 days of free washes to customers with a monetary donation to The Honor Foundation.

The efforts raised $3,559.70 to support our special operations service members with transition into civilian life.

An additional $1,000 was donated by Grean Clean Express’s partner, ChemQuest.

The Honor Foundation is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders.

It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network.

This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clean and continues to impact the world.