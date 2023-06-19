 ZIPS offers free wash weekend at new Alamogordo location

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — ZIPS offered its top Unlimited Wash Club service during the grand opening for just $10 per month for the first three months of unlimited Get It All washes.

By PCD Staff

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — ZIPS Car Wash celebrated its grand opening in Alamogordo, New Mexico, with the Alamogordo Center of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 14 at its 3399 N. White Sands Blvd. location.

Customers can enjoy a free Get It All Wash June 14-18 at this location and join the ZIPS Unlimited for only $10 per month for the first three months of service.

ZIPS Unlimited members can enjoy the added convenience of an additional Alamogordo location with easy access to express carwashing in high traffic, consumer-focused areas.

“We are excited to expand in New Mexico and open our brand-new carwash for customers to enjoy a second location in Alamogordo and a fifth location in the southeast corner of the state,” said Mike Corey, chief development officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Our brand-new location is equipped with updated technology and eco-friendly products, as well as complimentary self-detailing centers so you can get your vehicle clean, dry and shiny with convenient express services where you live and work,” he added.

ZIPS offered its top Unlimited Wash Club service during the grand opening for just $10 per month for the first three months of unlimited Get It All washes with a new club member sign up at the new location through June 18.

“Our top club package in our grand opening offer includes our Z5X ceramics, which protects your vehicle with each application to defend against dings and scratches,” said Mark Youngworth, chief operating officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We strive to produce a clean, shiny vehicle and friendly service for every customer that pulls into a ZIPS and our grand opening celebration is a great opportunity to come try our best services at absolutely no cost,” he added.

As ZIPS continues to grow, new features are now available to customers, including ZIPS Clean Car Guarantee, online car wash purchases and complimentary self-detailing centers.

ZIPS Clean Car Guarantee is a hassle-free way to ensure that if “life happens” within 24 hours of a car wash, customers can return to the ZIPS of original purchase and receive a free Wash & Dry car wash with the wash code found on their receipt.

Or customers can buy online and save on the carwash purchase and redeem when it’s convenient with a simple wash code.

To learn more, visit www.zipscarwash.com.

