 Hanley Investment Group kicks off 13th year of Movember fundraising

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Hanley Investment Group kicks off 13th year of Movember fundraising

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — Hanley has raised over $300,000 for the global charity dedicated to changing the face of men's health in the U.S. and around the world.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors team 

Related Articles

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has launched its annual Movember fundraising campaign, the company announced in a press release.

This year marks the 13th consecutive year that Hanley Investment Group has joined the global movement to raise awareness and critical funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Hanley Investment Group’s campaign theme this year is “Axe the Stigma,” as the team channels their inner lumberjack, buttons up their flannel, grows a “Mo,” and stands strong together to raise awareness and support for men’s health.

Since initiating the campaign in 2011, Hanley Investment Group has raised $334,400.

Movember is dedicated to changing the face of men’s health in the U.S. and around the world.

Best known for its annual fundraising campaign that takes place every November, Movember funds various projects and receives donations year-round.

The men start clean shaven on November 1, and then, for the rest of the month, these men, known as “Mo Bros,” groom and trim their moustaches to effectively become walking, talking billboards for the 30 days of November.

The women, “Mo Sistas,” also participate in the fundraising efforts.

“We are a close group who enjoys a culture of camaraderie and competition, so it is always great to come to work and show off our moustache progress or, in some cases, the lack thereof due to being ‘follicly challenged,'” Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group, said. “However, this campaign wouldn’t be possible without the generous donations and support from our friends, family and business colleagues.”

Hanley, who lost his father to prostate cancer in 2009, emphasized the personal significance of the cause: “I am on a personal mission to honor my father’s memory and raise awareness for men’s health. I never want other families to endure what ours did in losing my father to prostate cancer.”

One in eight men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Movember.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young American men.

In the U.S., the rate of male suicide is alarmingly high: approximately four in five suicides are men and over 100 men each day take their life in the U.S.

Globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day.

“Our commitment extends beyond real estate — working together to combat men’s health issues is a cause close to our hearts. We’re dedicated to ensuring a future where men can live longer, healthier lives,” Hanley said. 

Ed Hanley, Hanley Investment Group (left); Mario Marovic, Lounge Group (middle); and Nathan Holthouser, Coastal Commercial (right) at Muldoon’s Irish Pub.



To support the cause, Hanley and Nathan Holthouser, president of Coastal Commercial, will be co-hosting a fundraising evening on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Muldoon’s Irish Pub in Newport Beach, California. 

A portion of the bar sales from the night will be donated to Movember.

The event will feature guest bartending by Hanley, Holthouser and Lounge Group’s Mario Marovic.

The Lounge Group is a leading Orange County food and beverage consulting firm that owns and operates various Orange County establishments, such as the Wild Goose Tavern, The Country Club and Muldoon’s Irish Pub.

Last year, Marovic was awarded the 2022 Newport Chamber’s Business Person of the Year. 

For event details, please contact [email protected].

To donate to Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising, please visit: https://us.movember.com/team/2234814.

Photos courtesy of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors. 

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Driven Brands to host earnings conference call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The conference call will be available via live webcast on Driven Brands’ Investor Relations webpage.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Driven Brands Holdings Inc. announced in a press release the company will release its third quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Nov. 1, 2023.

Following the release, management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the company's financial and operating performance.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Spark Car Wash supports local breast cancer foundation

SUMMIT, N.J. — As part of its community outreach program, Spark Neighborhood, the company will support Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation.

By PCD Staff
Mammoth Holdings opens new Wiggy Wash in Utah

DALLAS — The site is the seventh Mammoth location under the Wiggy Wash brand.

By PCD Staff
QB, carwashes team up for breast cancer awareness

ORANGE, Va. — The company is donating a portion of proceeds from the sale of the Go Pink! microfiber towel.

By PCD Staff
Wildcat Capital Management-backed carwash platform receives strategic growth investment

NEW YORK — The new capital will be used to accelerate development initiatives for Wildcat’s carwash platform, which currently operates in over 225 locations across the United States.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Soapy Joe’s launches ‘Splash Dash’ interactive AR game

SAN DIEGO — Every “Splash Dash” play benefits the Susan G. Komen Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By PCD Staff
‘Tunnel of Terror’ returns to Dutch Car Wash

AURORA, Colo. — The Tunnel of Terror will feature a blacked-out tunnel with spooky lights, projections, fog, costumes and other surprises.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts secures incremental credit facility to fuel core market greenfield expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — This new facility empowers EWC to maintain its multi-brand expansion strategy, currently encompassing 91 operational sites with more on the way.

By PCD Staff
Take 5 scores big, becomes official oil change, carwash of Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — A highlight of the collaboration is the “5 Points” video series, in which fans can expect a fresh perspective on the game, players and what to watch for during the season.

By PCD Staff