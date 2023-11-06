Hanley Investment Group kicks off 13th year of Movember fundraising

The Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors team

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif. — Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors has launched its annual Movember fundraising campaign, the company announced in a press release.

This year marks the 13th consecutive year that Hanley Investment Group has joined the global movement to raise awareness and critical funds for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

Hanley Investment Group’s campaign theme this year is “Axe the Stigma,” as the team channels their inner lumberjack, buttons up their flannel, grows a “Mo,” and stands strong together to raise awareness and support for men’s health.

Since initiating the campaign in 2011, Hanley Investment Group has raised $334,400.

Movember is dedicated to changing the face of men’s health in the U.S. and around the world.

Best known for its annual fundraising campaign that takes place every November, Movember funds various projects and receives donations year-round.

The men start clean shaven on November 1, and then, for the rest of the month, these men, known as “Mo Bros,” groom and trim their moustaches to effectively become walking, talking billboards for the 30 days of November.

The women, “Mo Sistas,” also participate in the fundraising efforts.

“We are a close group who enjoys a culture of camaraderie and competition, so it is always great to come to work and show off our moustache progress or, in some cases, the lack thereof due to being ‘follicly challenged,'” Ed Hanley, president of Hanley Investment Group, said. “However, this campaign wouldn’t be possible without the generous donations and support from our friends, family and business colleagues.”

Hanley, who lost his father to prostate cancer in 2009, emphasized the personal significance of the cause: “I am on a personal mission to honor my father’s memory and raise awareness for men’s health. I never want other families to endure what ours did in losing my father to prostate cancer.”

One in eight men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, according to Movember.

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer in young American men.

In the U.S., the rate of male suicide is alarmingly high: approximately four in five suicides are men and over 100 men each day take their life in the U.S.

Globally, on average, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day.

“Our commitment extends beyond real estate — working together to combat men’s health issues is a cause close to our hearts. We’re dedicated to ensuring a future where men can live longer, healthier lives,” Hanley said.

Ed Hanley, Hanley Investment Group (left); Mario Marovic, Lounge Group (middle); and Nathan Holthouser, Coastal Commercial (right) at Muldoon’s Irish Pub.





To support the cause, Hanley and Nathan Holthouser, president of Coastal Commercial, will be co-hosting a fundraising evening on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at Muldoon’s Irish Pub in Newport Beach, California.

A portion of the bar sales from the night will be donated to Movember.

The event will feature guest bartending by Hanley, Holthouser and Lounge Group’s Mario Marovic.

The Lounge Group is a leading Orange County food and beverage consulting firm that owns and operates various Orange County establishments, such as the Wild Goose Tavern, The Country Club and Muldoon’s Irish Pub.

Last year, Marovic was awarded the 2022 Newport Chamber’s Business Person of the Year.

For event details, please contact [email protected].

To donate to Hanley Investment Group’s Movember fundraising, please visit: https://us.movember.com/team/2234814.

Photos courtesy of Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors.