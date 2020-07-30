Connect with us
0

Carwash News

ICA announces Women in Leadership Certificate Program

 

on

CHICAGO — International Carwash Association (ICA) has announced the 2020 Women in Leadership Certificate Program, a 100% online comprehensive leadership training experience held this November in partnership with the University of Notre Dame, according to a press release.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Participants will enter a cohort of women in business and leadership, including fellow carwashers, the release continued.

“This program builds skills in strategy and communication that are integral to the success of every carwash leader, including the high-performing and high-potential women the certificate is designed for,” said Claire Moore, ICA chief content officer.

The program will span the full four weeks of November 2020, meaning the coursework is available to access on any schedule, and each week of the month features a different theme of study, the release added.

According to the release, the course will prepare participants to:

  • Implement strategic leadership skills
  • Identify core values, cultivate resilience within and discover how to live a fully integrated life
  • Enhance negotiation and conflict-resolution techniques
  • Leverage networks and build stronger relationships.

“In addition to the program’s amazing content, we’ll be offering an additional live session,” Moore said. “This session will focus on how the lessons from the course can be applied to carwash environments. Open and candid discussion is a hallmark of our Women’s Leadership Experiences, and we’re excited to integrate that with the benefits of a virtual learning environment.”

Advertisement

For completing the program, participants will be awarded with a certificate from the University of Notre Dame as well as a digital credential issued by International Carwash Association — accolades that can give a real boost in a competitive market, the release concluded.

More information about the program, including costs and details on how to register, can be found at carwash.org/WLE.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Market Focus: Rainforest Carwash opens 10th site

Carwash News: ICWG acquires 8 Arkansas and Tennessee locations

Carwash News: Tommy’s Express Car Wash opens 4 sites in July 2020

Carwash News: ICA launches online career center

Advertisement

on

ICA announces Women in Leadership Certificate Program

on

Market Focus: SCWA announces new convention management

on

Seasoned industry veterans partner to launch new firm: Amplify Car Wash Advisors

on

True Blue expands with 5 additional locations
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: SCWA announces new convention management

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 30: The Maze of Zoning and Permit Issues

Carwash News: Seasoned industry veterans partner to launch new firm: Amplify Car Wash Advisors

Carwash News: ICA announces Women in Leadership Certificate Program

Equipment: Door design updates and maintenance

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing Waxing, polishing, buffering, detail, detailing

Detailing

5 steps to grow your detailing business
Connect