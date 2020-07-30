ICA announces Women in Leadership Certificate Program

CHICAGO — International Carwash Association (ICA) has announced the 2020 Women in Leadership Certificate Program, a 100% online comprehensive leadership training experience held this November in partnership with the University of Notre Dame, according to a press release.

Participants will enter a cohort of women in business and leadership, including fellow carwashers, the release continued.

“This program builds skills in strategy and communication that are integral to the success of every carwash leader, including the high-performing and high-potential women the certificate is designed for,” said Claire Moore, ICA chief content officer.

The program will span the full four weeks of November 2020, meaning the coursework is available to access on any schedule, and each week of the month features a different theme of study, the release added.

According to the release, the course will prepare participants to:

Implement strategic leadership skills

Identify core values, cultivate resilience within and discover how to live a fully integrated life

Enhance negotiation and conflict-resolution techniques

Leverage networks and build stronger relationships.

“In addition to the program’s amazing content, we’ll be offering an additional live session,” Moore said. “This session will focus on how the lessons from the course can be applied to carwash environments. Open and candid discussion is a hallmark of our Women’s Leadership Experiences, and we’re excited to integrate that with the benefits of a virtual learning environment.”