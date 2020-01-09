ICWG acquires 15 carwash sites in Texas and Oklahoma

DENVER — The International Car Wash Group (ICWG) has announced the acquisition of three well-known and respected regional carwash companies, according to a press release.

In the Waco, Texas, area, Baird Brothers Express Car Wash has four locations joining ICWG, the release continued.

The Wash Factory includes seven locations: five in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area and two in the suburbs of Oklahoma City, the release noted.

Finally, Your Express brings four sites in the DFW metroplex to the ICWG portfolio, the release stated.

These 15 sites will be a tremendous addition to the current seven Texas sites already in operation under ICWG’s Car Wash USA Express brand, the release noted.

ICWG also has several greenfield sites under construction and development in the Texas market, the release added.

According to Jeff Maize, ICWG’s senior vice president, acquisitions, “We were looking to significantly grow our presence in the Texas market and are fortunate to have struck deals to acquire these three important operators to give us a larger base for continued growth and expansion in both Texas and Oklahoma.”

Baird Brothers Express Car Wash has been a family-owned business for 10-plus years, and its customer service and quality wash facilities in the Waco market made for an attractive addition to the ICWG portfolio, the release continued.