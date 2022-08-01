 Pink Bird Car Wash announces $100 million investment
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

WOW Carwash opens newest locations in Las Vegas Valley

Club Car Wash acquires Speedy Splash Carwash

Surf Thru Express Car Wash adds 4 locations in July
Carwash News

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pink Bird Car Wash, along with the real estate firm Vybe Investments, recently announced a $100 million investment from Dallas-based Montgomery Street Partners, according to Commercial Observer.

The up-and-coming express carwash brand has plans in place to use this funding to develop 15 new Pink Bird Car Wash locations.

The first of these sites will open in September 2022, at 1510 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The second West Palm Beach site is currently under construction at 879 W. Executive Center Dr., located near the Palm Beach Outlets.

Pink Bird Car Wash will focus on selling unlimited wash packages ranging from $19.95 to $39.95 a month.

The carwashes will also offer self-serve vacuums.

While the brand is focused on Southeast Florida expansion now, it is looking to move up the coast into Central Florida in the future.

Read the original story here.

