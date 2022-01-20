Incline launches express carwash platform Mr. Magic

PITTSBURGH — Incline Equity Partners, a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm, announced the launch of a regional express carwash platform, Mr. Magic Car Wash, according to a press release.

Mr. Magic currently operates 10 locations throughout greater Pittsburgh.

To form the company, Incline has partnered with four local, family-owned carwashes: Jerry’s Car Wash, Clean Car Express, Bethel Park Rapid Wash and Mr. Magic Car Wash.

These businesses bring decades of experience to the combined platform and several founders are remaining active to support future growth of the carwash platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with local operators to launch a leading express tunnel carwash platform in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas,” said Brad Phillips, managing director at Incline. “There is tremendous opportunity to build further density through developing new sites and partnering with other operators in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia. We look forward to supporting Mr. Magic’s rapid growth and momentum.”