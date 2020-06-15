Connect with us
Newsmakers Ep. 1: Zips Partners with Atlantic Street Capital

 

Rich DiPaolo speaks with Brett Overman about Zips’ new private equity partnership.
Professional Carwashing & Detailing has created a new video series called “Newsmakers,” which delves deeper into recent headlines in the professional carwashing and detailing industry.

In this Newsmakers interview, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo interviews Brett Overman, founder and CEO of Zips Car Wash, about the company’s recent partnership with private equity firm Atlantic Street Capital and what the partnership means for Zips’ future.

You can read the original press release here.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Newsmakers series.

