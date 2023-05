MANCHESTER, N.H. — According to a company press release, Kerner’s Car Wash was recently recognized as the #1 viewer’s choice 2023 Best Car Wash in New Hampshire by WMUR viewers.

Kerner’s Car Wash is a third-generation family-owned and -operated carwash with four locations in New Hampshire.

For more information, visit www.kernerscarcare.com and https://www.wmur.com/article/new-hampshire-best-car-washes-2023/43467960.