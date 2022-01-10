Magnolia Wash Holdings completes year-end acquisitions, grand openings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Express Wash Operations, LLC, d/b/a Magnolia Wash Holdings, has successfully grown its portfolio of carwash locations with acquisitions and grand openings, according to a press release.

These deals bring Magnolia to 52 operating locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Activity in December and early January included:

Magnolia continues to execute against its strategy of creating regional density, operating multiple brands across its local markets.

Magnolia was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and remains entrepreneurially oriented despite its experienced, professional leadership team.