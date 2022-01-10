 Magnolia Wash Holdings completes year-end acquisitions, grand openings
Carwash News

Carwash News

Magnolia Wash Holdings completes year-end acquisitions, grand openings

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Express Wash Operations, LLC, d/b/a Magnolia Wash Holdings, has successfully grown its portfolio of carwash locations with acquisitions and grand openings, according to a press release.

Activity in December and early January included:

  • The grand opening of Wave Wash in Brimfield, Ohio, on Dec. 13, 2021
  • An acquisition deal closing Dec. 22, 2021 for five locations, including three 5-Star Car Wash locations in Fayetteville and Greensboro, North Carolina, a Rivers Edge Car Wash in Mount Airy, North Carolina, and a Racers Edge Car Wash in Martinsville, Virginia.
  • An acquisition deal closing Dec. 30, 2021 for two Car Wash U locations in Jacksonville, Florida.
  • An acquisition of one Blue Sky location in Panama City Beach, Florida, closing on Jan. 4, 2022.

These deals bring Magnolia to 52 operating locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Magnolia continues to execute against its strategy of creating regional density, operating multiple brands across its local markets. 

Magnolia was founded by Frank Bennett and Brooks Moye in 2014 and remains entrepreneurially oriented despite its experienced, professional leadership team.  

