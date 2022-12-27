Big Dan’s Car Wash announces year-end grand openings - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash recently announced the further expansion of its footprint with the opening of a new location in Georgia (Hiram), its first of four locations in the Tampa Bay area (North Dale Mabry Hwy.) and its first express wash with on-site fuel in Tarpon Springs, Florida, according to a press release.

With the opening of these three locations, the company now has 10 express washes in Georgia and Florida and will be opening three additional locations in the first quarter of 2023.

“Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point and I’m very proud of where we are today. 2022 has been a great year for us and I believe 2023 will be even better. I know my grandfather, Big Dan, would be proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over these last two years,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.

Big Dan’s locations are open seven days a week and the winter hours of operation are 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

They offer unlimited carwash memberships with some of the best prices in the Southeast, along with loads of free amenities, including vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air, glass and interior cleaner, mat beats, rubber mat washing stations, microfiber towels, and air fresheners.