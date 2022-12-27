Big Dan’s Car Wash announces year-end grand openings - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

ROME, Ga. — Big Dan’s Car Wash recently announced the further expansion of its footprint with the opening of a new location in Georgia (Hiram), its first of four locations in the Tampa Bay area (North Dale Mabry Hwy.) and its first express wash with on-site fuel in Tarpon Springs, Florida, according to a press release.
With the opening of these three locations, the company now has 10 express washes in Georgia and Florida and will be opening three additional locations in the first quarter of 2023.
“Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point and I’m very proud of where we are today. 2022 has been a great year for us and I believe 2023 will be even better. I know my grandfather, Big Dan, would be proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish over these last two years,” stated Jay Shadday, president of Big Dan’s Car Wash.
Big Dan’s locations are open seven days a week and the winter hours of operation are 8 a.m.–7 p.m.
They offer unlimited carwash memberships with some of the best prices in the Southeast, along with loads of free amenities, including vacuums with wide and narrow heads, compressed air, glass and interior cleaner, mat beats, rubber mat washing stations, microfiber towels, and air fresheners.
The location in Hiram, Georgia, is part of a corridor of expansion that includes Acworth, Kennesaw, Marietta, as well as other cities across the state.
The location at 7510 North Dale Mabry Rd. in Tampa, Florida, is the company’s second acquisition and was recently renovated and rebranded as Big Dan’s Car Wash.
“The greater Tampa Bay area is one of our primary markets. We love the demographics and the customer base. You can expect to see 10 to 15 more locations in this area over the next two years,” noted Shadday.
According to Chief Operating Officer Tripp Flournoy, the Tarpon Springs location boasts a 165-foot tunnel, over 30 vacuums, two dedicated lanes for unlimited wash club members and on-site fuel for wash customers.
“Time is one thing none of us seem to have enough of. At this location, our customers can wash up and fuel up in one stop. Fuel is available for wash customers only and they can expect to have access to some of the best fuel prices in the state,” said Flournoy.
The company announced phase one expansion plans in October and plan to release phase two in the second quarter of 2023.
The Shadday Family Office, the principal owner of Big Dan’s Car Wash, has previously operated 20 carwashes and launched the Big Dan’s brand in December 2020.
The company’s primary focus is giving its customers an exceptional experience.
In October, the company announced that it had secured $100 million to launch phase one of its expansion.
They currently have 11 sites under construction, 25 sites in development with 15 slated to open in 2023.
The corporate office, located in Rome, Georgia, staffs and supports operations at all Big Dan’s locations. For information about the unlimited wash club packages or employment opportunities, visit www.bigdanscarwash.com.