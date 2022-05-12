 Mammoth Holdings acquires Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash
Mammoth Holdings acquires Wash 'N Roll Express Car Wash

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings acquires Wash ‘N Roll Express Car Wash

 

on

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced its acquisition of two operating express conveyor carwash locations in Louisiana operating as Wash ‘N Roll Express Car Wash, a press release stated.

“We are excited for Wash ‘N Roll to join the Mammoth family and strengthen our exciting footprint in the Baton Rouge market and the broader Southeast,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The DeArmond family have developed an impressive operation and team, both of which are strongly aligned with Mammoth’s vision for growth in the Gulf Coast region,” Hoffmann added.

“Mammoth is the industry leader across the carwash space, as evidenced by their best-in-class operations and customer service, and it quickly became clear that Mammoth was the right partner for us and the Wash ‘N Roll team,” said John DeArmond, one of Wash ‘N Roll’s co-owners.

Mammoth Holdings is the first carwash platform formed by industry insiders and has 99 operating locations, noted the release.

Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu’s, Ollie’s, PitStop and Swifty, among others.

