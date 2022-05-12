Mammoth Holdings acquires Wash ‘N Roll Express Car Wash

Click Here to Read More

“We are excited for Wash ‘N Roll to join the Mammoth family and strengthen our exciting footprint in the Baton Rouge market and the broader Southeast,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “The DeArmond family have developed an impressive operation and team, both of which are strongly aligned with Mammoth’s vision for growth in the Gulf Coast region,” Hoffmann added.

“Mammoth is the industry leader across the carwash space, as evidenced by their best-in-class operations and customer service, and it quickly became clear that Mammoth was the right partner for us and the Wash ‘N Roll team,” said John DeArmond, one of Wash ‘N Roll’s co-owners.