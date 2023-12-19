Mammoth Holdings expands into Texas with acquisition of Today’s Car Wash

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Today’s Car Wash, a developer and operator of express conveyor car washes in Killeen, Texas.

The acquisition is part of Mammoth’s “drive-to-five” (500 sites) across the U.S. and is the first of many Mammoth intends to make in the Texas market.

“The acquisition of Today’s Car Wash establishes a cornerstone for our future growth in Texas,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “It’s one of Mammoth’s largest acquisitions to date, and I’m thrilled to bring owners Tyler and Lisa Furney’s valuable expertise into the organization and partner with them to invest significant amounts of capital into new stores as we further build out the market.”

Tyler Furney, Today’s Car Wash co-founder, stated, “Over the past 15 years I have had the joy and pleasure of building and growing Today’s Car Wash from a single flex serve location to now seven express washes with others in development. Mammoth Holdings is positioned to lead the next wave of tremendous growth with a high caliber leadership team. I look forward to helping Mammoth succeed throughout the United States.”

Amplify Car Wash Advisors advised Today’s Car Wash on the transaction.