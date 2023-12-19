 Mammoth Holdings expands into Texas with acquisition of Today's Car Wash

DALLAS — The acquisition is part of Mammoth's "drive-to-five" (500 sites) across the U.S.

By PCD Staff

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Today’s Car Wash, a developer and operator of express conveyor car washes in Killeen, Texas.

The acquisition is part of Mammoth’s “drive-to-five” (500 sites) across the U.S. and is the first of many Mammoth intends to make in the Texas market.

“The acquisition of Today’s Car Wash establishes a cornerstone for our future growth in Texas,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “It’s one of Mammoth’s largest acquisitions to date, and I’m thrilled to bring owners Tyler and Lisa Furney’s valuable expertise into the organization and partner with them to invest significant amounts of capital into new stores as we further build out the market.”

Tyler Furney, Today’s Car Wash co-founder, stated, “Over the past 15 years I have had the joy and pleasure of building and growing Today’s Car Wash from a single flex serve location to now seven express washes with others in development. Mammoth Holdings is positioned to lead the next wave of tremendous growth with a high caliber leadership team. I look forward to helping Mammoth succeed throughout the United States.”

Amplify Car Wash Advisors advised Today’s Car Wash on the transaction.

Carwash News

Washworld Inc. announces new Georgia distributor

DE PERE, Wisc. — Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.

By PCD Staff

DE PERE, Wisc. — Washworld has announced in a press release they have recently added a new member to their distributor network. 

Car Wash Chemical Solutions will be selling and servicing Washworld vehicle wash systems throughout Georgia.  

For more information, visit www.washworldinc.com.

Washworld Inc. manufactures Razor, Razor EDGE, Razor Double Barrel and Razor XR-7 touch-free carwash systems as well as Profile MAX, Profile ST and Profile LXR soft touch carwash systems.

