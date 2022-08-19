Mammoth Holdings opens Alabama location

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC, launched its newest location on Aug. 5 in Prattville, Alabama, which will operate under “The Wash” banner, stated a recent press release.
The Wash is one of Mammoth’s recent brand acquisitions.
The site, located outside Montgomery, Alabama, features a new building and equipment and highlights Mammoth’s rapidly accelerating ground-up development strategy.
“The Wash in Prattville is a step forward in our vision to open 500 sites over the next five years,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Greenfield construction is a key element of our growth strategy, and opening the Prattville location advances our plans to expand new site development alongside ongoing acquisition activity.”
The Prattville location is one of dozens of new sites under development that Mammoth plans to complete in the coming months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the U.S.
The Wash locations expand Mammoth’s footprint within the Alabama market to 18 operating locations.
Mammoth Holdings has 106 operating locations nationwide.
Mammoth is customer-focused operationally – operator-focused in its approach to acquisitions – and seeks to be the partner-of-choice for carwash operators who desire liquidity, growth capital and a tax-deferred equity investment opportunity.
Mammoth Holdings’ multi-brand portfolio includes Coastal Carwash, Shine-N-Go, SUDS, Silverstar, Busy Bee, PureMagic, Marc-1, Ultra, Wash Me Fast, Wiggy Wash, Pals, Finish Line, LuLu’s, Ollie’s, PitStop and Swifty, among others.