Mammoth Holdings opens Alabama location

ATLANTA — Mammoth Holdings LLC, launched its newest location on Aug. 5 in Prattville, Alabama, which will operate under “The Wash” banner, stated a recent press release.

The Wash is one of Mammoth’s recent brand acquisitions.

The site, located outside Montgomery, Alabama, features a new building and equipment and highlights Mammoth’s rapidly accelerating ground-up development strategy.

“The Wash in Prattville is a step forward in our vision to open 500 sites over the next five years,” said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Greenfield construction is a key element of our growth strategy, and opening the Prattville location advances our plans to expand new site development alongside ongoing acquisition activity.”

The Prattville location is one of dozens of new sites under development that Mammoth plans to complete in the coming months, expanding its overall footprint throughout the U.S.