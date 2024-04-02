Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced the recent opening of its newest location, PureMagic Carwash in Karns, Tennessee, in the greater Knoxville area.

“Karns customers can expect to be treated to a quality carwash every time,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Mammoth continues to build momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country with this 10th opening in the greater Knoxville area.”

According to a company press release, the opening marks the 10th Mammoth location under the PureMagic Carwash brand.