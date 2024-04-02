 Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville

DALLAS — The opening marks the 10th Mammoth location under the PureMagic Carwash brand.

Avatar
By Jennifer Clements
Jennifer Clements is the group editor of Professional Carwashing & Detailing.
Published:
Mammoth Holdings opens PureMagic Carwash in Greater Knoxville

DALLAS — Mammoth Holdings LLC announced the recent opening of its newest location, PureMagic Carwash in Karns, Tennessee, in the greater Knoxville area.

Related Articles

“Karns customers can expect to be treated to a quality carwash every time,” said Dave Hoffmann, chairman and CEO of Mammoth Holdings. “Mammoth continues to build momentum of reaching 500 sites across the country with this 10th opening in the greater Knoxville area.”

According to a company press release, the opening marks the 10th Mammoth location under the PureMagic Carwash brand.

You May Also Like

National Carwash Solutions unveils new facility in Barrie, Ontario
ScrubaDub wins USA Today Top Workplaces Award for 2024
Carwash News

El Car Wash expands Florida presence with Central, Southwest Florida acquisitions

MIAMI —The company reported that significant investments are being made to enhance both the Suncoast and Sweetwater sites.

Avatar
By Rich DiPaolo
Rich DiPaolo is the Associate Publisher – Editorial of Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine.
Published:
el car wash florida logo

MIAMI — El Car Wash has announced in a recent press release the acquisition of two new locations: Sweetwater Car Wash Dr. Phillips in Orlando and Suncoast Express Car Wash in Ft Myers.

This strategic expansion signifies El Car Wash’s growing presence in Central Florida, with the Sweetwater Dr. Phillips acquisition paving the way for additional sites in 2024, including Altamonte Springs, Boggy Creek, Davenport, Lake Nona, Merritt Island and Rockledge.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Autobell fundraiser benefits American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The carwash company donated a portion of its sales of its Rain Repellent Special wash.

By Rich DiPaolo
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The carwash company donated a portion of its sales of its Rain Repellent Special wash.
ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meet the University of Arkansas senior in this episode in the second season of the series.

By Rich DiPaolo
ZIPS features Razorback gymnast Jensen Scalzo in Car Wash Convos
Big Dan’s Car Wash opens first location in Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. — The site boasts a 150-foot tunnel, self-prep stations and 30 vacuums.

By Rich DiPaolo
Big Dan’s Car Wash logo
Quick Quack celebrates Victoria grand opening with 12 days of free washes

VICTORIA, Texas — The new wash is the second of at least three planned Victoria locations.

By Rich DiPaolo

Other Posts

Mammoth Holdings opens Silverstar Car Wash in Coon Rapids

DALLAS — The opening marks the 26th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.

By Rich DiPaolo
25th Mammoth location under the Silverstar Car Wash brand.
MCA to host networking event

LANSING, Mich. — The event will feature Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mark Fisk, a partner at Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications
UNC’s Paulina Paris featured in ZIPS Car Wash Convos

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Paris joined the UNC women’s basketball team for the 2022-23 season after being ranked as the No. 27 player in the country.

By Rich DiPaolo
Nothing but net in the latest episode of Car Wash Convos with Paulina Paris, UNC Women’s Basketball's star Guard, and her host Kaitlyn Schmidt.
Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer

DALLAS — Gillam will oversee talent recruitment and development, compensation and benefits, and all other aspects of human resources.

By Rich DiPaolo
Mammoth Holdings names Bethany Gillam chief people officer