Carwash News

Man shot by unknown assailant at carwash

 

on

SAN ANTONIO — According to www.mysanantonio.com, a man in his 20s was taken in critical condition to a hospital after being shot at the Pumphouse Car Wash at the corner of General McMullan Dr. and Ceralvo St.

Police responded after receiving several calls about an active shooting shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 15th, and after arriving, they found the victim with gunshot wounds standing next to his car, the article continued.

The man had been shot once in the stomach, but he was alert and able to provide some information to the police, the article noted.

The victim said that an unknown male shot him and immediately fled in a gray Ford Taurus, but he could not provide a description of the shooter, the article stated.

Witnesses said that the police appeared to be waiting for someone when the suspect pulled up and shot him, the article continued, and police are reviewing surveillance footage.

“As far as we know, the victim was just standing outside of his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect,” said Officer Douglas Greene, an SAPD spokesman.

There were no indications of robbery at that point, and police have also not determined yet whether the shooting was random, the article stated.

Although much of the carwash was cordoned off by crime scene tape, some of the stalls were still open for business, the article added.

The victim’s car was hauled away by a tow truck, and the suspect’s vehicle has not yet been located, the article concluded.

