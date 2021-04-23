Market Focus: CAP recognizes “Carwasher of the Year”

This week, we cover an award and a digital offering.
Carwash Association of Pennsylvania recognizes ‘Carwasher of the Year’
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania (CAP) is proud to recognize the time and talents of individuals who have taken a leadership role in advancing the carwash industry within and beyond Pennsylvania’s borders, according to a press release.
This new award is presented to the Pennsylvania carwash professional who has demonstrated passion for the industry and who has helped to improve and uplift carwash businesses within the Commonwealth.
CAP was proud to recognize its first winner for the 2020 year: Dave Edwards, owner/operator of The Car Wash on Hamlin Hwy.
Edward wished to share this message upon accepting his award:
“I, along with Barbara, are [sic] flattered to be recognized for our efforts by receipt of this award, now in our sixth year as carwash owner/operators. We enjoy the comradery of the carwash community. We only wish to share with others what we’ve learned along the way: awareness, maintenance, robustness, convenience and the total guest experience.”
Edwards has been instrumental in getting a “carwash forecast” mentioned on Northeast Pennsylvania news channels.
Edwards added, “For those of you in the Northeast Pennsylvania market, you may have noticed that during the weather forecast on WBRE/WYOU, WNEP and Fox56 news the ‘Car Wash Forecast.’ It’s safe to say each operator in NEPA has benefited from such mentions from our local meteorologists.”
The 2021 application process will open later this year.
Additionally, CAP is proud to have established a new $500 annual scholarship fund to support the carwash community.
Any student in or entering higher education and who is either employed by or the relative of a carwash professional may apply.
Visit www.pacarwash.org today to see the new extended deadline and to apply today.
Mister Car Wash launches new digital membership experience for Unlimited Wash Club®
TUCSON, Ariz. — In another move to enhance its Unlimited Wash Club, Mister Car Wash, the nation’s largest carwash company, has launched a new digital membership experience, according to a press release.
With this new online platform, customers can sign up for the Unlimited Wash Club and choose their preferred Mister location from any internet-connected computer or mobile device.
Existing Unlimited Wash Club members will now have greater control over their experiences, including the ability to manage payment in a safe and secure environment, change their plan types and make any updates to their accounts.
“Our Unlimited Wash Club is built on speed and convenience for our members. This new online experience provides even greater convenience for our current and future members, giving them full control of their membership in the palm of their hand or from their desktop,” said Jill Adams, vice president of marketing. “Our members already enjoy washing at any of our 344 locations across the country, access to dedicated member-only lanes and our exceptional customer service. Our new online platform elevates the member experience and is one of many ways that we strive for continued innovation with our Unlimited Wash Club.”
While the new digital member experience brings advanced features and functions to the Unlimited Wash Club, the company will continue to sign up new members at any of its 344 stores nationwide.
To support the new online platform, the company has launched a campaign to promote the benefits of membership and how to use the new online platform, with membership giveaways planned for the summer.
Customers and existing members can sign up and manage their memberships by visiting mistercarwash.com.