Market Focus: CAP recognizes “Carwasher of the Year”

Carwash Association of Pennsylvania recognizes ‘Carwasher of the Year’

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Carwash Association of Pennsylvania (CAP) is proud to recognize the time and talents of individuals who have taken a leadership role in advancing the carwash industry within and beyond Pennsylvania’s borders, according to a press release.

This new award is presented to the Pennsylvania carwash professional who has demonstrated passion for the industry and who has helped to improve and uplift carwash businesses within the Commonwealth.

CAP was proud to recognize its first winner for the 2020 year: Dave Edwards, owner/operator of The Car Wash on Hamlin Hwy.

Edward wished to share this message upon accepting his award:

“I, along with Barbara, are [sic] flattered to be recognized for our efforts by receipt of this award, now in our sixth year as carwash owner/operators. We enjoy the comradery of the carwash community. We only wish to share with others what we’ve learned along the way: awareness, maintenance, robustness, convenience and the total guest experience.”

Edwards has been instrumental in getting a “carwash forecast” mentioned on Northeast Pennsylvania news channels.

Edwards added, “For those of you in the Northeast Pennsylvania market, you may have noticed that during the weather forecast on WBRE/WYOU, WNEP and Fox56 news the ‘Car Wash Forecast.’ It’s safe to say each operator in NEPA has benefited from such mentions from our local meteorologists.”