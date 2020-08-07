Market Focus: Clean Streak Ventures acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash

This week, we cover an acquisition, a grand opening and a new appointment.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Clean Streak Ventures acquires Bay Breeze Car Wash ORLANDO, Fla. — According to a press release, Clean Streak Ventures, an express carwash platform headquartered in Orlando, recently announced the acquisition of seven Bay Breeze Car Wash and Lube sites located in Tampa Bay. Bay Breeze is one of Tampa Bay’s largest carwash operators, offering express and full-serve washes, detailing and quick lube services. The acquisition expands Clean Streak’s current platform to 17 locations across Tampa Bay, Orlando and Naples, added the release. “We are thrilled to have worked with the Clean Streak team. Their desire to retain our employees was an important factor that provided us with confidence our washes and people would be in good hands,” Keith Feltner, the former owner of Bay Breeze, stated. “Clean Streak continues to execute on its plan to build an operator-led carwash platform. We were looking to grow our presence in Florida and Bay Breeze is an attractive addition to our portfolio. We are excited to invest a significant amount of capital in the locations and bring our financial and operational resources to the company,” Tom Welter, CEO of Clean Streak, said.

Advertisement

ZIPS Car Wash adds Greensboro location Little Rock, Ark. — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced the grand opening celebration of its new carwash in Greensboro, located at 2109 Pyramids Village Blvd., according to a company press release. ZIPS will offer free top washes August 7–16 as they celebrate the opening of their second location in the city. “We can’t wait to serve guests at this new location, especially since we have the opportunity during this event to allow the community to try our services free for the next 10 days,” said Kyle West, regional manager for ZIPS Car Wash. “This location offers a brand-new facility with the latest carwash equipment and the best light and soap show in town.” ZIPS Unlimited Wash Club members will be able to enjoy unlimited use at the newest ZIPS and at ZIPS, 2806 Patterson St. in Greensboro. ZIPS will also offer introductory rates on its Unlimited Wash Club, starting at $1 for the first month of service as part of the grand-opening celebration. “We’re growing tremendously in North Carolina, with five new stores in the last month,” said West. “It makes us feel good to offer over 30 stores in the state. We feel like we’re adding value to our Unlimited program by offering so many locations for our most loyal fans to use.”

Advertisement

Customers can get an additional free top wash beyond the grand opening when they download the ZIPS Car Wash Rewards App (www.zipscarwash.com/zippy-rewards) to earn points for their loyalty to ZIPS; unlimited club members can earn points for their recurring monthly payments as well. Washify Services, LLC appoints VP of customer marketing BOSTON — Washify Services, LLC has announced the appointment of Alison Amira to vice president of customer marketing, according to a company press release. Amira will be responsible for helping expand Washify’s marketing services to carwash owners. “We are very excited to have Ali join the team,” said Adam Korngold, founder and CEO of Washify. “Helping carwash owners be successful is the primary reason I founded the company, and helping carwash owners market to their customers is essential to that equation. Ali will bring her deep marketing knowledge to help us scale our marketing machine so that it is completely integrated with our hardware and software offerings.” “At Washify, we have a tremendous opportunity to help our customers connect with their customers in a more impactful and engaging way,” said Amira. “Whether that’s through email, text, web or app, we have the tools and strategic insight to help business owners do so. We also have incredible potential to build more capabilities into our software, like social, SEO and reputation management. I am excited to join the team and bring all of these areas to life.”

Advertisement