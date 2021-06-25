 Market Focus: CLEan Express opens new location
Market Focus: CLEan Express opens new location

Carwash News

Market Focus: CLEan Express opens new location

 

on

This week, we cover a grand opening for CLEan Express Auto Wash and construction plans.

CLEan Express Auto Wash raises over $2,800 for the Streetsboro Community Pantry

CLEVELAND — CLEan Express Auto Wash proudly announced the donation of $2,809.11 to the Streetsboro Community Pantry to help further its mission of providing free food to Streetsboro, Ohio, families struggling to meet their daily needs, according to a press release.

The donations were collected from CLEan Express Auto Wash customers at the company’s fifth Greater Cleveland-area grand opening held this past May at 9475 State Route 14 in Streetsboro.

During the Grand Opening, CLEan Express Auto Wash offered a free signature “CLEan-est” carwash ($18 value) to every customer in exchange for a monetary donation to the Streetsboro Community Pantry.

CLEan Express Auto Wash also offered discounted retail gift cards with all proceeds donated back to the Pantry.

Throughout the grand opening period, CLEan Express Auto Wash gave away more than 2,087 free carwashes at a retail value of more than $37,500.

“It is always extremely humbling when we have the opportunity to use our grand openings to give back to the local community,” said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts CEO. “We appreciate the generosity of our incredible Streetsboro customers and know that the Pantry will put this money to great use to assist so many people and families facing food insecurity.”

As an all-volunteer agency, the Streetsboro Community Pantry services more than 1,000 families each year.

The Pantry is affiliated with Streetsboro United Methodist Church, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, the Chapel at Tinker’s Creek and a partner of the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank.

CLEan Express Auto Wash is Greater Cleveland’s newest, premier express carwash with seven locations currently open or under construction.

Express Wash Concepts plans to open additional locations in Eastlake, Elyria, Maple Heights and Strongsville, Ohio, by the end of 2021.

Clearwater Car Wash breaks ground

WARSAW, Ind. — According to www.abc57.com, Clearwater Car Wash broke ground on its second Warsaw, Indiana, location on June 18th.

The second location comes five years after the first one and will be located on Escalade Way and Shelden St.

“Our second location has been in the works for more than a year, and we’re excited to finally share it with the community. We’re grateful to all our Warsaw customers for consistently supporting us over these past few years and making the new wash a reality,” said Brian Catron, president of Clearwater Car Wash.

The location is expected to open in January 2022.

Silverstar Car Wash plans for new locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — According to www.argusleader.com, Silverstar Car Wash is planning to open another location in Sioux Falls by the end of the year.

The newest wash will be located at 8200 S. Purdue Ave. and will be the 10th location in the city as well as the 16th overall for the chain.

“Southwest Sioux Falls is one of the most rapidly growing areas in town right now, and as with many of our other locations, we’ve had a lot of customer feedback to add a location out here,” said Silverstar co-owner Bryan Slama. “Seeing the development at this intersection with Fareway, Dollar Tree and some other major retailers, this will be a great, convenient location for our customers to use on their way home from work or the grocery store.”

Not only will this location include the usual amenities found at Silverstar Car Wash, but it will also include some new ones, including compressed air and mat cleaners.

Construction is slated to begin this summer with the opening scheduled by the end of the year.

