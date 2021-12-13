Mister Car Wash to acquire 33 locations in Florida

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mister Car Wash announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clean Streak Ventures LLC, a portfolio company of MKH Capital Partners, according to a press release.

The acquisition of Clean Streak includes 23 operating locations, 10 development locations and the underlying real estate at all 33 locations.

The development locations are in various stages of the permitting and construction cycle and are expected to open within the next year under the Mister Car Wash brand.

In addition, the company plans to rebrand and integrate the 23 existing operating locations that are currently doing business under the tradenames Top Dog Express and Clean Machine Car Wash into the Mister Car Wash brand.

The acquisition will expand the company’s footprint in Florida and provide even more options for customers to access Mister’s services throughout the state.