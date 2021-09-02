Market Focus: Green Clean Express Auto Wash wins ‘Best Of’ award

This week we cover a recognition for Green Clean Express Auto Wash, a blood drive and a detail contest winner.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Green Clean Express Auto Wash wins ‘Best Of’ award NORFOLK, Va. — Green Clean Express Auto Wash has been recognized as the top-ranked carwash in multiple cities as part of the annual “Best Of” contest sponsored by Virginia Media, according to a company press release. Formerly known as The Virginian-Pilot’s People’s Choice Award, “Best Of” is a contest where Hampton Roads consumers nominate and vote for their favorite businesses in numerous categories. Green Clean Express placed first in Portsmouth, Suffolk and Norfolk, winning the Gold “Best Car Wash” award in all three cities; the company also grabbed second place Silver honors in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, making it the clear favorite among consumers across Southside Hampton Roads.

Advertisement

“At a time when we are expanding steadily across the region, it is deeply gratifying to be recognized with ‘Best Of’ awards in all of the cities in which we currently operate,” said Shawn Everett, founder of Green Clean Express. “Our team members take great pride in offering our customers the best carwash experience possible, and we’re very appreciative that our efforts do not go unnoticed.” The Wash Tub hosting a two-day blood drive at 8 locations SAN ANTONIO — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting a two-day blood drive in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, according to a press release.

Advertisement

Events are Sept. 4-5, and there is also an additional opportunity for donors in the Kerrville area on Sept. 11th. The gift of blood makes a difference in the lives of cancer and transplant patients, trauma victims, newborns and moms, COVID-19 patients, and others in hospitals and clinics in the community. These events will provide a convenient opportunity for The Wash Tub customers and the community to donate blood. The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors a Full Service Car Wash voucher ($20 value), $10 Rudy’s gift card, GOAT T-shirt and $10 value in Donor Rewards that can be used for eGift cards for hundreds of stores or Donor Store merchandise.

Advertisement

All donations are by appointment only. The Wash Tub’s Full Service Car Wash includes a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out (retail value of $20). Donors’ continued health and safety is the company’s top priority, which is why the event is taking the following measures and protocols: Donations are by appointment only.

Staff and donors are required to wear masks.

Adequate social distancing is provided at check-in, waiting areas and donor beds. Interested donors can save time by filling out a health questionnaire online before an appointment by clicking here.

Advertisement

If you need to reschedule, please call STBTC at (210) 731-5590 to allow for someone else to make an appointment. Donors may register online to donate at any of the nine locations below. If you do not see any available time slots for your location, please call (210) 731-5590 to be scheduled. There are many slots currently available at the Potranco, New Braunfels and Kerrville locations. Saturday, Sept. 4th 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunset: https://bit.ly/3kgYDfp Helotes: https://bit.ly/3B3A902 Leon Springs: https://bit.ly/3gneeJ9 Sunday, Sept. 5th 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Culebra: https://bit.ly/3kk01hy Potranco (Stevens High School): https://bit.ly/2V3SD11 New Braunfels 46: https://bit.ly/3sEx1Vx Schertz: https://bit.ly/3jcaD2M Blanco Rd: https://bit.ly/2Wiq7cK Saturday, Sept. 11th 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Kerrville: https://bit.ly/3gS9JGW Vet wins Best of the B.A.D. Before and After Detail Contest MONTGOMERY, Ala. — According to an article posted on The Citizen of East Alabama, Mark Meikle, a veteran and owner of Phoenix Auto Detailer, recently won first place in the Best of the B.A.D. Before and After Detail Contest.

Advertisement

This national competition, which is organized and hosted by World of Shine, included Meikle’s entry: a 2012 Ford Transit van. “It was really dirty on the inside and on the outside; everything was just in real bad shape,” Meikle said of the van. “It took me about two days, two and a half, to really get it up to speed.” Although Meikle beat out 50 other contestants from across the country, it was the first time he ever participated in a vehicle detailing competition. “I was quite surprised when it came through,” Meikle said. “My work, I just do it from the heart, really, and I put everything in it.”

Advertisement