Heartland Carwash Association announces 2022 product show URBANDALE, Iowa — The Heartland Carwash Association, the nine-state trade association for carwashes and truck washes in the upper-Midwest, announced in a press release that it will hold its Product Show on June 7-8, 2022, at Prairie Meadows Conference Center near Des Moines, Iowa.

In addition to over 250 attendees, there will be a trade show with over 60 exhibitors displaying their latest products and services. The show will also include a carwash tour of several area washes, an awards dinner with entertainment and educational sessions by Steve Gaudreau and Michael Sanchez of Brink Results on reducing turnover with better initial training of new employees and increasing your unlimited wash club memberships. The event is open to the public and admission rates begin at $50. Jay Choi of Harrisburg Lube Center in Houston wins 2021 Tech U™ training & rewards contest LAKELAND, Fla. — Jay Choi, owner of the Harrisburg Lube Center in Houston, Texas, has won the sixth annual Full Throttle Tech U™ Training & Rewards contest, according to a press release.

He was presented the $10,000 first prize check during a ceremony held at his shop on Houston’s east side. The popular competition for quick lube professionals, created by ITW Professional Automotive Products in 2016, keeps growing with more participants each year. Service advisors and technicians who complete the Tech U training program, which certifies them to help customers improve their automobile’s performance, are eligible for the contest. Choi learned about the contest through an industry publication and immediately saw the value it offered for both his customers and employees. “ITW has excellent videos and training materials on their website. The new point-of-sale display is also an excellent tool to have. We refer to it as part of our customer presentation,” said Choi, whose family has been involved in the industry since 1999.

He joined the automotive industry in the early 2000s and opened the Harrisburg Lube Center in 2008. Choi and his six employees completed all six courses of the free Tech U training and rewards program. They gained valuable knowledge of fuel systems, oil systems, transmissions, cooling systems, power steering systems and wiper blades — information that Choi says is important to share with customers. “I’ve given bonuses to each of my employees who complete the courses. Attitude means everything in running a business, and it pays to maintain a positive attitude with your customers and co-workers,” Choi says.

The 2022 Tech-U Training & Rewards contest is now open. Shop owners and employees who sell a Full Throttle service can redeem points towards cash and compete for the grand prize of $10,000 or 40 secondary prizes. Soapy Joe’s honored as Bronze Stevie® Award winner SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Soapy Joe’s won its second Stevie® award from the American Business Association, according to a press release. They were awarded a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Customer Satisfaction Strategy category. The award, in the Sales & Customer Service category, was given for the carwash’s dedication to delivering the ultimate member experience. Known for its innovation and bringing retail touches to the hardscrabble carwash industry, the Soapy Joe’s Customer Experience team is situated organizationally with the marketing team and delivers empathetic, authentic customer service.

The call-center-style team supports 16 locations serving San Diego County and is focused on creating memorable interactions with customers. Ultimately, the team supports the membership-based business goals while optimizing technology, managing growth and providing an unmatched customer experience. “Soapy Joe’s is honored to be a Bronze award recipient of the 2022 Stevie Awards,” said Lorens Attisha, CEO and founder of Soapy Joe’s. “Supporting our local community and providing top tier customer service is always important to us and it’s amazing how our team strives to constantly deliver the best service possible.” More than 2,300 nominations from organizations across the world were submitted for consideration in this year’s competition across a wide range of categories, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, Customer Service Department of the Year and more.

Each entry was evaluated by more than 150 professionals on eight specialized judging committees. Soapy Joe’s was also previously a winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the PR Campaign of the Year category for its Tunnel of Love 2020 campaign, which saw 10 couples marry at the Imperial Beach carwash. “Our customer service team is totally dedicated to consistently creating an empathetic and authentic customer experience,” said Jesse Strot, customer experience manager. “We’re so grateful to work alongside them on the Soapy Joe’s team and that we have won this award for all our hard work.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world’s leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on May 11. Malco Automotive becomes official detailing products of The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America BARBERTON, Ohio — Malco® Products Inc. and The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) announced in a press release that Malco Automotive Products is now titled the “Official Detailing Products of The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America.”

Born out of a passion for vehicles and racing, the two organizations hope their strategic partnership will illustrate the importance of vehicle care in maintaining the legacy of motorsports. The partnership unites professional motorsports with quality automotive and specialty cleaning products. MSHFA is dedicated to honoring motorsports competitors and contributors from the U.S. from all racing disciplines. Categories include Open Wheel, Stock Cars, Powerboats, Drag Racing, Motorcycles, Sports Cars, Aviation, At Large and Historic. Malco Products Inc. was founded in 1953 in Barberton, Ohio, by Murray Glauberman. Today, the company has grown into a global manufacturing company while still owned and operated by the same family. The company has three world-class production facilities in northeast Ohio, producing multiple lines of specialty chemical products for the automotive, marine, recreational vehicle and consumer products markets and serves over 70 countries through a network of distribution partners.

“Malco is honored to partner with The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America,” said President, Seth Glauberman. “Malco has a long-standing history supporting motorsports dating back to the 1960s when we were the primary sponsor for drag racing legend ‘Ohio’ George Montgomery, who is an MSHFA Honoree. It only made sense to expand our participation to support America’s racing legacy by providing the hall of fame with quality detailing products. We are flattered that MSHFA trusts our products to protect their show vehicles and keep them in top condition.” The Malco Automotive brand of professional-grade automotive detailing, paint correction and auto service solutions is a leading brand for professional detailers and has recently expanded into the enthusiast automotive aftermarket.

MSHFA visitors will be given the opportunity to try Malco Automotive Products through product give-a-ways and product discounts. “The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America is excited to partner with Malco Automotive Products,” said the president of The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, George Levy. “Malco’s products are well respected in the professional detailing industry and provide the high-quality finish we require to keep our vehicles museum ready. When it comes to honoring the legacy of motorsports in America, it’s important to us that we partner with a reliable company that has roots as deep-seated as ours — that’s why Malco Automotive Products is the perfect detailing partner for our organization.”

The Wash Tub will be hosting blood drives at 10 Wash Tub locations in March SAN ANTONIO — To help alleviate ongoing blood shortages, The Wash Tub will be hosting Blood Drive’s in partnership with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, as announced in a press release. The drives will take place at various Wash Tub locations on March 12, 13, 18 and 20. Blood donations make a difference in the lives of cancer and transplant patients, trauma victims, newborns and moms, COVID-19 patients and others in hospitals and clinics in your community. These events will provide a convenient opportunity for The Wash Tub customers and the community to donate blood. The Wash Tub, along with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, will provide all donors a Wash Tub carwash voucher, a T-shirt and movie tickets.

