Market Focus: OPW to exhibit at PEI/NACS Show 2022

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions announced in a press release that it will exhibit its vehicle wash equipment and systems at booth #6823 at the upcoming PEI/NACS Show 2022.

The show will be held from Oct. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On display at booth #6823 will be the following vehicle wash technologies from OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions’ PDQ Manufacturing and Belanger product lines.

LaserWash® 360 Plus touchless in-bay automatic vehicle wash system:

PDQ’s LaserWash 360 Plus establishes a new performance standard through its Smart 360™ Technology, which enables the wash to “think for itself” and be responsive to the dynamic conditions in the wash bay.

The Smart 360 Cleaning System provides better wash coverage through the use of rounded arch corners, optimized chemical-application timing and tilting arch functions.

The Smart 360 Arch Control System provides a relaxing entry into the wash bay with quicker throughput rates by moving around the complete vehicle perimeter for more thorough coverage.