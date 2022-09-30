 Market Focus: OPW to exhibit at PEI/NACS Show 2022
Market Focus: OPW to exhibit at PEI/NACS Show 2022

Raceway Car Wash acquires WaterWorks Express Wash

New Tidal Wave Auto Spa locations open in South Carolina, North Dakota

DRB® collaborates with Cross Insurance Agency
Carwash News

Market Focus: OPW to exhibit at PEI/NACS Show 2022

 

on

OPW to exhibit at PEI/NACS Show 2022

NORTHVILLE, Mich. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions announced in a press release that it will exhibit its vehicle wash equipment and systems at booth #6823 at the upcoming PEI/NACS Show 2022.

Click Here to Read More
The show will be held from Oct. 2-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On display at booth #6823 will be the following vehicle wash technologies from OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions’ PDQ Manufacturing and Belanger product lines.

LaserWash® 360 Plus touchless in-bay automatic vehicle wash system:

PDQ’s LaserWash 360 Plus establishes a new performance standard through its Smart 360 Technology, which enables the wash to “think for itself” and be responsive to the dynamic conditions in the wash bay.

The Smart 360 Cleaning System provides better wash coverage through the use of rounded arch corners, optimized chemical-application timing and tilting arch functions.

The Smart 360 Arch Control System provides a relaxing entry into the wash bay with quicker throughput rates by moving around the complete vehicle perimeter for more thorough coverage.

The integrated Smart 360 Drying System offers the unique FlashDry service that streamlines the amount of time needed to perform basic drying functions.

All the Smart 360 features can be managed and monitored through the system’s Smart 360 networking capabilities.

This consists of an easy-to-use browser interface that allows wash operators to access all key operating functions and reports from anywhere in the world.

It also enables the operator to change wash packages, view performance and trend reports, and monitor all machine functions via a few clicks of a mouse and no need for special software.

FreeStyler® soft-touch vehicle wash system

The FreeStyler soft-touch wash from Belanger has been built from the top down to produce an alluring in-bay experience.

Through its ClearBay® design, the FreeStyler attracts drivers with an open, airy and pleasant wash bay.

In place of floor-mounted rollover conveyors, the FreeStyler features an overhead gantry design that opens up the wash bay for a quicker loading process.

Once the vehicle is positioned in the bay, a five-brush soft-touch wash system that is outfitted with closed-cell foam wash media delivers a thorough, gentle and quiet cleaning process.

From an efficiency perspective, the FreeStyler is powered by variable-frequency drive (VFD) motors that produce soft equipment starts for enhanced service life and reduced peak energy costs, leading to a more robust ROI.

Additionally, visitors to booth #6823 will have an opportunity to check out the payment-terminal products of OPW VWS Innovative Control Systems (ICS).

ICS will also host its own booth, #7269, at the show, where its complete portfolio of vehicle wash technology solutions will be on display.

Cave Wave Car Wash celebrates grand opening

TEXARKANA, Texas — Cave Wave Car Wash is opening its newest location in Texarkana, Texas, on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Kicker 102.5.

This express wash is located at 2705 Richmond Rd.

To celebrate the opening, Cave Wave will be giving away free washes to the community from Oct. 3-17.

Customers that visit the wash during that grand opening period will also be able to purchase any monthly plan with the first month costing $1.

Single washes will also have a 50% discount during the grand opening period.

All Cave Wave Car Wash locations are home to self-serve vacuum stations.

Read the original story here.

