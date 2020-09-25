Market Focus: UNITI expo 2021 postponed to 2022

This week, we cover the UNITI expo 2021 postponement, a grand opening, an innovative site addition and a planned location.

Advertisement

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

UNITI expo 2021 postponed to May 17-19, 2022 BERLIN — The organizers of UNITI expo expect more restrictions next year for the event due to the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which will inevitably have an impact on the success of the trade fair, according to a press release. With this in mind, the organizers have decided to postpone the fair from the planned date of February 2021, the release continued. In agreement with Landesmesse Stuttgart, the release noted, the final date of the leading European trade fair for the retail petroleum and carwash industries has now been set for May 17-19, 2022. “The health and safety of all participants is our top priority. A lively trade fair with numerous international trade visitors and versatile networking opportunities has characterized UNITI expo from the very beginning. Key elements such as the conference program, the GenussGARTEN FOODCOURT and the networking party would only be possible with extreme restrictions or not at all. The new date makes us confident that we can build on the success of the past years,” said Elmar Kühn, managing director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH. With this date, the organizers are giving the participants maximum planning security, the release stated. With the exception of the date, there are no changes to the general conditions of the fair, the release stated; thus, in May 2022, Halls 1, 3 and 5 will be occupied by 40,000 square meters (430,556 square feet) of exhibition space.

Advertisement

“We are very pleased about the unchanged hall plan. This saves our exhibitors having to plan their stands again and enables them to be present at the originally chosen stand location,” said Ben Boroewitsch, managing director of com-a-tec GmbH and exhibitor contact. The new date for UNITI expo has been met with broad support from the industry, the release added. Numerous exhibitors, cooperation partners and CECOD — the biggest European association for manufacturers of tank technology — have already welcomed the decision and approved the new date for May 2022, the release stated. “We are happy to have received so much positive feedback shortly after the announcement of the postponement. This shows once again the strong cohesion within the industry and motivates us to work with great commitment on an all-round successful UNITI expo 2022, which, after a long corona period, will finally bring the global industry together in one place again,” emphasized Boroewitsch. AAA: Fins Car Wash opens ninth location CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FINS of AAA has opened its second Wilmington, North Carolina, location at 3430 S. College Rd., making the carwash its ninth in total, according to a press release. “We’re excited to be expanding in the lively community of Wilmington,” said Greg Ries, vice president of Fins Car Wash. “We’ll continue to provide the same level of cleanliness and excellent service our customers are accustomed to at our other locations.”

Advertisement

FINS is currently available in Greenville, Charleston and Summerville, South Carolina, as well as Greensboro and Wilmington, North Carolina, the release concluded. Greenhill Car Wash adds EV charger to Middletown location WILMINGTON, Del.— Greenhill Car Wash recently installed two SemaConnect electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its location on United Dr. in Middletown, Delaware, according to a press release. Greenhill Car Wash is the first carwash to offer SemaConnect electric vehicle charging in Delaware and is conveniently located off the Levels Rd. exit of the 301 toll road, the release continued. Customers with any recent electric vehicle can charge using any one of a number of charging apps, including SemaConnect, the release added. Greenhill Car Wash provides the first hour of charging for free to its customers, the release stated. Greenhill Car Wash is known for both the quality of its wash and detail services as well as its commitment to the environment, the release noted. The Wilmington location is a former “Brownfields” site that was remediated, and the Middletown wash uses solar panels, recycled water and environmentally-friendly products, the release continued. Greenhill Car Wash worked with the State of Delaware on its Brownfield, solar and EV charging station projects, the release added. Greenhill Car Wash has expanded to four locations with a fifth planned for 2021, the release stated. All Greenhill locations are owned by local entrepreneurs, the release concluded. Royal Car Wash plans fourth location in Western New York BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to www.bizjournals.com, Rochester, New York-based Royal Car Wash plans to open a fourth location in Western New York at the site of a former restaurant.

Advertisement