ZIPS Car Wash announces ‘America’s Dirtiest Car’ sweepstakes winner PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash announced the grand prize winner of its “America’s Dirtiest Car” Sweepstakes, the first national sweepstakes of its kind in the carwash industry, according to a press release.

ZIPS launched the campaign on Oct. 4, 2021 and has distributed over 3,000 prizes over the past three months. The sweepstakes is culminated this week with the announcement of its grand prize winner — Simone Crews of Charlotte, North Carolina, who has won a trip for two to Honolulu, Hawaii. “We went on the hunt for America’s dirtiest car last year to send one lucky customer and a companion to America’s cleanest city — Honolulu, Hawaii — and our customers really showed out,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We received thousands of dirty car pics from customers across the country and with nearly 30,000 unique entries into the sweeps, it’s been a phenomenal experience for us to give away free carwashes, free monthly and yearly unlimited wash club memberships, branded car care kits and now our grand prize trip.”

Prizes for the sweepstakes are valued at over $100,000 and the grand prize trip for two to Hawaii includes airfare and accommodations for a six-night, seven-day trip. All entrants in the sweepstakes qualified for the grand prize drawing, including those who had been selected for other prizes. “I was in total shock when I found out I won and I’m so excited for this trip — I have always wanted to go to Hawaii,” said Simone Crews, ZIPS America’s Dirtiest Car Sweepstakes winner. “ZIPS is my go-to carwash because the team is so friendly and always eager to help out and now I feel more connected to them than ever. I’ll be forever grateful for this opportunity.”

“We’re already planning for our 2022 America’s Dirtiest Car Sweepstakes and the prizes are only going to get better,” said Youngworth. “The sweepstakes was a great way to engage with our customers, add more value to choosing ZIPS and make what we do really fun.” Hy-Tech Engineered Solutions acquires Jackson Gear CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. — Hy-Tech Engineered Solutions and Power Transmission Group (PTG) announced the acquisition of Jackson Gear Company, according to a press release. Jackson Gear specializes in manufacturing large gears and spurs up to 72-in. maximum pitch diameter and large shafts. The acquisition will more than double PTG’s capacity in overall production and improve lead times. Customers can expect it to help address issues of cost and supply chain problems across the board. KwikShine to open in Carthage CARTHAGE, Ind. — A new carwash called KwikShine has opened on the corner of Adams St. and Buchanan St. in Carthage, Indiana, according to the Hancock Country Journal-Pilot.

Kwik Shine owners, Sid and Kristin Huls, were motivated to open a carwash in their community that accommodates large vehicles and trucks. “We felt like there was a need in the community for a facility that would utilize new technology to help accommodate larger vehicles, such as full size SUVs and large pickup trucks,” said Kristin Huls. The planning for the brand new site began in Summer 2021 and the groundbreaking was held in October. The site will be complete when plumbing and electrical work is done, and all the equipment arrives, which is estimated to be in the beginning of February 2021.

