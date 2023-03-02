Master detailer leads preservation project team to Petersen Automotive Museum - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — Rigo Santana, a Master-certified member of the official SONAX Detailing Team and owner of Laguna Hills’ Xtreme Xcellence, led a team of eight detailers, all trained by Santana’s New Generation of Detailers network, to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles for a big museum preservation project on Feb. 26-27, according to a press release.

The team cleaned and prepped six classic vehicles including a 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta, a modern replica of the “Slow Burn” 1936 Auburn 852 Boattail Speedster, a 1956 Jaguar XKSS, a 1964 Porsche 901 Coupe and a 1967 Ford GT40 Mark III.

In addition to the preservation project, Santana spent time dual-certifying 11-year-old child detailing prodigy, Steven Thompson III as a Skills Validated member of the International Detailing Association and certified as one of Santana’s NewGen of Detailers.

With those two certifications — the SV being the highest level of certification offered by the IDA — STEV3, as he is known on social media, qualified as a member of the SONAX team for the preservation project.

The Petersen team this year includes Mario Carrasco of Hugo’s Auto Detail in Oxnard, California; Mauricio Hernandez of Xelent Auto Detailing in Orange, California; Luis German Arce Palomera of Supreme Pro Detailing in Lincoln City, Oregon; Adolfo Collado of Specialized Pro Detail in Dinuba, California; Oscar Santos of Oscar Pro Auto Detailing in Bellevue, Washington; and Carlos Xazares of Cayro Mobile Detail in Chiller, Arizona; Katherine Mayo of UM Distributors in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico; and Steven Thompson III of Boise, Idaho.

Santana has been so impressed by the pint-sized detailer’s acumen for detailing, he has launched a “kids” version of his NewGen of Detailers network with hopes of encouraging more young people to learn the skills early and learn them correctly so they can succeed in the detailing business.

The 2001 Ferrari 550 Barchetta is a modern interpretation of the 1947 Ferrari 212 Barchetta, which is Italian for “little boat.”

The “Slow Burn” is a custom build that began as an official Glen Pray fiberglass-bodied recreation of a 1936 Auburn 852 Boattail Speedster.

Fiberglass isn’t an easy material to manipulate so the car’s builder, Rick Dore Kustoms, took a different route on the exterior design.

The 1956 Jaguar XKSS was owned by actor and performance car aficionado Steve McQueen.

Familiar with the Porsche 911?

Well, the 1964 Porsche 901 Coupe had to change its number from 901 to 911 after French car manufacturer Peugeot claimed to have patented a three-digit designation with a zero in the middle.

Only 82 units of the 901 were produced before the name change.

Motivated by Henry Ford II’s unrelenting desire to beat Ferrari on the track, the 1967 Ford GT40 Mark III stands near, if not at, the pinnacle of collectible postwar American cars.

SONAX is the museum’s official sponsor and caretaker of the museum’s automotive assets. Santana has a long history of working with SONAX, a leader in high performance car care products and long associated with Formula 1 Racing.

He has participated in numerous high-profile detailing projects for the Petersen since 2013, as well as being a member of the SONAX preservation team at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s famous Vault.

For more information, contact Rigo Santana at 714-376-2604 or 714-472-3001.

You may also reach out to PR representative Kimberly Ballard at 256-653-4003.