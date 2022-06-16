Matthews closes two express carwash deals in May

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, recently closed the sale of Jasper Express Car Wash and Clabough’s Express Shine Car Wash, according to company press releases.

Jasper Express Car Wash, which is located in Jasper, Indiana, was purchased by ZIPS Car Wash.

The acquisition was handled by Associate Vice President Clay Smith and Senior Associate Beryl Grant.

Matthews was able to procure the buyer through an existing relationship.

The seller’s motivation was to capitalize on the aggressive carwash market and enter a more passive investment.

The seller owned Jasper Express Car Wash for one year and was able to capitalize on the equity they created by showing strong profits and sales figures in the first few months of operations.