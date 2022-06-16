 Matthews closes two express carwash deals in May
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Matthews closes two express carwash deals in May

on

Moo Moo Express Car Wash celebrates 23rd grand opening

on

Commercial Plus ends second quarter with record transactions  

on

RealSource Group arranges $4.3 million pre-sale of express carwash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 69: Marketing Opportunities with Towels

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market Video
play

PC&D Unscripted ep. 68: Headwinds impacting the carwash market

Current Digital Issue

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

Wash Of the Week

Recent

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash of the Week: All American Express Car Wash

This Wash of the Week features a single location carwash in California.

Wash of the Week: Sudz Car Wash

This carwash offers automatic and self-serve carwashing as well as mobile detailing services.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Belt experts discuss what the future of conveyors will look like in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion

Super Star Car Wash's VP discusses how the brand has successfully grown.

Wash Talk ep. 115: Mint Eco Car Wash expansion plans

An audio airing of PC&D's Unscripted episode 65 featuring the co-founders of Florida-based Mint Eco Car Wash.

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Carwash News

Matthews closes two express carwash deals in May

 

on

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, recently closed the sale of Jasper Express Car Wash and Clabough’s Express Shine Car Wash, according to company press releases. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Jasper Express Car Wash, which is located in Jasper, Indiana, was purchased by ZIPS Car Wash.

The acquisition was handled by Associate Vice President Clay Smith and Senior Associate Beryl Grant.

Matthews was able to procure the buyer through an existing relationship.

The seller’s motivation was to capitalize on the aggressive carwash market and enter a more passive investment. 

The seller owned Jasper Express Car Wash for one year and was able to capitalize on the equity they created by showing strong profits and sales figures in the first few months of operations.

Advertisement

“Our existing relationship with the seller created high-level trust throughout the transaction,” said Smith. “We were able to broker a deal that exceeded both parties’ expectations, and we look forward to growing our presence in the Indiana region.”

ZIPS, which is expanding at a fast-growth rate, was looking to grow its footprint in Indiana. 

The site is near the company’s existing properties, making the acquisition even more desirable. Matthews closed the deal in about 60 days.

Clabough’s Express Shine Car Wash, located at 410 Wears Valley Rd. in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was purchased by Magnolia Holdings. 

Magnolia was looking to expand its presence in East Tennessee.

Smith and Grant also handled this sale.

Matthews closed the off-market deal within 90 days of the LOI. 

The brokers structured a simultaneous long-term lease with Magnolia Holdings for the land. 

The carwash was sold in conjunction with another local carwash, which was owned by a separate entity.

“This quick-close transaction expanded the buyer’s portfolio in the sector as they were able to acquire two high-performing express carwashes in a quickly growing market,” said Smith.

Advertisement

Through the combination of properties, the agents increased the desirability of the deal, which included one business and one real estate sale, while the other included a business sale with the seller maintaining ownership of the land.

“Magnolia’s determination to acquire this property resulted in a fast and easy transaction,” Grant said. “The carwash industry is a popular sector right now as the industry’s technology continues to grow and modernize with the implementation of innovative consumer processing systems and better, smarter equipment.”

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Carwash News: Club Car Wash announces partnership with Rapid Express

Carwash News: Splash Car Wash acquires Wash Boss

Carwash News: Market Focus: The Wash Tub to host Blood Drive at 10 locations

Carwash News: Mr. Clean Car Wash opens new location in Florida

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing