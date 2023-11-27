Matthews closes $8m land sale of future mixed-use development project

LOS ANGELES — Matthews Real Estate Investment Services announced in a press release that the company has completed the $8 million sale of 7220 Maie Ave., Los Angeles, California.

The property, which housed Florence Car Wash at the time of sale, was sold as a redevelopment opportunity zoned for mixed-use.

Senior Associate Ethan Miller and Vice President and Director Simon Assaf represented the seller in the transaction.

The investment was sold by a private investor looking to take advantage of the property’s zoning and sell it to an experienced developer.

According to Matthews, their agents secured a significantly above-market sale price for the .77-acre property at $240 per square foot of land, approximately $10,400,000 per acre.

Utilizing the company’s marketing platform, agents sourced the buyer, experienced multifamily developer Meta Housing.

“Meta plans to redevelop the carwash and land into a six-story building featuring 160 multifamily units, ground-floor retail and office space,” Miller said. “Amenities are going to be top-notch, with plans to provide community gathering spaces and rooftop views.”

The development project, currently named The Metro @ Florence, will reserve the apartments for households earning between 30% and 60% of the area’s median income, according to Urbanize.

The investment into affordable housing helped Meta Housing secure California state grants and government funding.

The former Florence Hand Car Wash is a generational piece of real estate in Los Angeles, and developers plan to incorporate the historical part of the carwash structure into the mixed-use development.

“This will be a massive development in Los Angeles, one of the hardest places to sell and develop real estate. Converting a carwash into a large mixed-use project is difficult but possible with the right buyer and location,” Miller said.