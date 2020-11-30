Connect with us
Carwash News

Micrologic Associates and Welcomemat announce new strategic partnership

 

LEDGEWOOD, N.J. — Furthering its dedication to be a top carwash management solution provider, Micrologic Associates LLC has announced its new strategic partnership with Welcomemat Wash Solutions as the exclusive marketing partner for all Micrologic current and future customers, according to a press release.

With its robust marketing solution products, Welcomemat helps carwash organizations by providing data-driven digital and traditional marketing solutions to drive carwash growth, the release continued.

Through tight integrations with Micrologic’s advanced technology, Welcomemat’s marketing solutions and Welcomemat Marketing Cloud platform enables Micrologic carwash clients to capture critical consumer data in real time, have access to critical marketing analysis and measurement, and grow their new and established businesses while still providing an elite user experience, the release stated.  

With this new partnership, Micrologic carwash clients will now have the ability to turn on responsive, flexible and often custom solutions specifically designed to help grow monthly wash club programs simply and effectively, the release added.

Carwashes using Micrologic will have more options to address grand openings and ongoing marketing campaigns integrated with the on-site Micrologic LogicWash system, the release continued.

Some of these new options will incorporate SMS, email, digital, traditional and data-modeled targeting, providing Micrologic clients with a full suite of tools designed to grow car counts and monthly wash club programs, the release noted.

“The Welcomemat and Micrologic partnership is a game changer for carwash marketing and wash club growth,” said Brian Mattingly, president and CEO of Welcomemat. “The ability to customize messaging and react to real-time activities gives carwash operators access to next-level marketing for carwash growth.”

“Micrologic has a deep knowledge and expertise in carwash management solutions, which should prove to be extremely valuable for our current and future customers,” said Miguel Gonzalez, president and CEO of Micrologic. “This partnership aligns with our core strategy on many fronts and can help provide our mutual customers with greater insight to make more informed decisions about their marketing needs.”

In this article:
