Summit Wash Holdings announces partnership, CEO appointment

NORWALK, Conn. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Summit Wash Holdings announced in a press release that it has partnered with New Mountain Capital. The company has also appointed former DRB Systems, LLC CEO Dan Pittman as CEO.

Established in 2022 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Summit was initially formed through a partnership with Russell Speeder’s Car Wash, a 21-site family-owned carwash platform with locations primarily in the Northeast and Omaha, Nebraska.

Russell Speeder’s was founded in 1963 by the Shullman family and was led by Mike Shullman and the leadership team of Kevin Matthews, Renzo Candiotti and Tom Mayhew.

Behind continued investment from the Shullmans, Summit has grown its presence in the Florida market through two acquisitions: Waters Wash in 2022 and Squeeky’s Car Wash in 2023.

Summit’s strategy is to acquire and develop express carwashes in key markets and implement its unique playbook to improve operations and drive industry-leading membership revenue — all while distinguishing itself by providing a superior customer experience, the release state.

In addition to the foundational acquisitions already completed, Summit has added eight sites to its platform through single-site transactions.

“I am thrilled to join the Summit Wash platform and continue to build on the legacy of Russell Speeder’s and Mike Shullman,” said Pittman. “Over the last several years I have had the privilege to serve some of the best carwash organizations in the industry, both big and small. I am excited to serve the employees of this organization as we strive to be people first, consumer obsessed, with a culture of humble, hungry, smart people making us better every day.”

“We are excited to welcome Dan to the team and accelerate our pursuit to build the leading carwash platform with a focus on high quality operations and unmatched customer service,” said Kevin Mathews, COO of Summit Wash Holdings. “Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to bringing our winning playbook to more carwashes across the United States. I look forward to working hand-in-hand with all Summit associates to achieve our goals.”

Pittman previously served as president and CEO of DRB Systems LLC, a leading provider of point of sale, workflow software, and control solutions to the carwash industry, from 2018 to 2022 and served as COO of DRB from 2015 to 2018.

He has also served in senior operations and supply chain roles at TestAmerica, Diebold and J&L Steel. Pittman holds a Bachelor of Science in Administrative Management from Tennessee Temple University.